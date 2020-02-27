Update yourselves with newest technology, managers told

Coimbatore, Feb 27 (PTI): With digitisation making a revolution across the globe, managers and executives should be abreast with the newest technology for growth, All India Management Association vice-president C K Ranganathan said on Thursday Speaking during the National Management Day celebrations organised by Coimbatore Management Association (CMA) here, he said digitisation would play a different role in the success of enterprises, particularly during the economy slowdown.

Stating that India or for that matter the entire world was going through a phase of economic slowdown, Ranganathan, who is also chairman and managing director of CavinKare Private Ltd, asked the industrialists to not run away but to get prepared to face it CMA president S Prashanth said the primary objective of the association was to promote excellence in professional management..

