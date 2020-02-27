Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya Power fires 100 employees found guilty of aiding illegal connections

Kenya Power fires 100 employees found guilty of aiding illegal connections
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@KenyaPower_Care)

Kenya Power on Thursday said that it had fired 110 employees who were found guilty of aiding fraud, illegal connections, and other crimes, according to media reports.

Speaking on the crackdown on illegal power connections in Tassia, CEO Bernard Ngugi said that the employees were fired for theft of electricity among other crimes.

"Illegal connections do not just threaten the company's revenue but also the lives of beneficiaries and the public at large. We are focused on eliminating these crimes and ensuring all those found culpable face the full force of the law," said Ngugi.

"Most illegal power connections are from urban area that is especially affecting Nairobi," he added. He was accompanied by director Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.

Consumers of illegal power connections are victims of cartels within the system, said Kinoti.

The decision to sack employes comes after the company reported a 91.98 percent drop in net earnings.

Ngugi said 630 people have so far been arrested and prosecuted out of which 115 have been convicted.

"Stealing electricity attracts a fine of Sh1 million. Those who tamper or break electricity meters will be fined Sh50,000," he said.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand limits entry of travellers from Iran on coronavirus fears

New Zealand said on Friday that it was placing temporary restrictions on incoming travellers from Iran as a precautionary measure to protect against the coronavirus outbreak. This means people will not be able to travel from Iran to New Zea...

S.Korea coronavirus cases raises to 2,022, BTS cancels concert

South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infected in the country to 2,022, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said.Of the new cases, 182 were in the southeastern city of D...

Reports: Florida's Jefferson, LSU's Moss need foot surgery

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson and LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss will each reportedly require foot surgery after both had fractures discovered during their respective medical exams at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Multiple ou...

India is number one side for a reason: Trent Boult

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult heaped praise on their opponent and said that the side is capable of producing a comeback. New Zealand had defeated India in the first Test by ten wickets to go 1-0 up in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020