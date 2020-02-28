Left Menu
Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum welcomes bilateral discussions

New Zealand Co-Chair Greg Lowe welcomed the continued focus of both Prime Ministers on the Single Economic Market agenda.

A stand-out feature of today’s meetings is the signing of the Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement by the Minister for Indigenous Australians, the Hon Ken Wyatt AM, MP and the Minister for Māori Development, the Hon Nanaia Mahuta. Image Credit: Twitter(@MFATgovtNZ)

The Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum welcomes today's bilateral discussions between the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand, the Hon Scott Morrison MP and Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, and the signing of the Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement.

Australian Forum Co-Chair Ann Sherry AO said "In recent months we've endured the Australian bushfires and floods, the Whakaari White Island disaster, the Covid-19 outbreak and now a deteriorating global economic outlook. In these challenging times, the close relationship between Australia and New Zealand is vitally important and it is great to see the commitment of both Prime Ministers to maintaining and advancing that relationship".

New Zealand Co-Chair Greg Lowe welcomed the continued focus of both Prime Ministers on the Single Economic Market agenda. "We celebrated 15 years of the SEM agenda at our September 2019 Forum and it's great to see that agenda continuing to grow and expand. I'm particularly pleased to see the addition of the circular economy and waste management to the SEM Agenda. Issues around sustainability are of great interest to the ANZLF, including our ANZLF Emerging Leaders who also happen to be meeting in Sydney today."

A stand-out feature of today's meetings is the signing of the Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement by the Minister for Indigenous Australians, the Hon Ken Wyatt AM, MP and the Minister for Māori Development, the Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

The Australian Co-Chair of the ANZLF Indigenous Business Sector Group, Dr. Donna Odegaard AM, said "I am delighted that this Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement has been agreed with the goal of promoting economic, social and cultural advancement between our two countries. It creates an important umbrella for a range of cooperative endeavors to advance the interests of Māori, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. We see the opportunities for collaboration, partnership, and growth."

Aotearoa New Zealand Co-chair of the Indigenous Business Sector Group Traci Houpapa MNZM also welcomed the signing and said "This is an important day for both countries. This is exactly the kind of collaborative bilateral arrangement that the ANZLF's Indigenous Business Sector Group discussed at our very first meeting in March 2018. It is great to see this coming together and we look forward to working with both governments to advance the goals of the Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement."

