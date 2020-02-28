Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godrej Locks and ADND Architects Collaborate to Curate a Unique Installation Endorsing Home Safety at Godrej L'Affaire

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 09:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 09:50 IST
Godrej Locks and ADND Architects Collaborate to Curate a Unique Installation Endorsing Home Safety at Godrej L'Affaire

MUMBAI, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Locks, a brand synonymous with trust, quality, and safety, collaborated with ADND, a prominent architecture and interior design firm, for a unique installation at the recently held Godrej L'Affaire - a one-day curated experience to define future lifestyle trends. The installation endorsed home safety with a message that encouraged people to bring a lifestyle change and become the 'Agent of Safety' In November 2019, Godrej Locks kick-started #AgentOfSafety campaign on the first-year anniversary of #HarGharSurakshit, India's biggest public awareness campaign by the brand to make citizens home safety conscious. Through #AgentOfSafety campaign, the brand aims to drive behavioural change towards home safety. The design of the installation was envisioned keeping in mind the #AgentOfSafety campaign.

On this occasion, Mr. Shyam Motwani, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Locks, said, "Godrej L'Affaire is a premium platform in the space of luxury & lifestyle and a great opportunity for us to reach out to people to create awareness of home safety. Our idea was project safety as the heart of every home. We are thankful to ADND who collaborated with us to conceptualize and design the installation endorsing the message of home safety successfully. Through this initiative, we want more and more people to commit themselves to become #Agentsofsafety and pledge to pay attention to the safety of their homes." Anand Menon of ADND, said, "We tried to create a simple yet intriguing design keeping in mind the 'agent of safety' initiative by Godrej Locks. The giant wire-mesh heart located in the centre of the installation represents all mankind and the value we attach to our lives. The idea was let visitors walk into the installation and experience a safe and secure space alongside the heart." The peripheral boundary of the installation was characterized by a three-dimensional L shaped screen panels that defined the entry and exit points of the installation. The panels were formed by a cluster of extruded boxes that were shaped like the generic profile of a house. The variable size and depth of the boxes created a dynamic visual that engaged the visitor from the outside. The aesthetics were further enhanced by lighting the panels with a continuous floor LED strip and an illusion of height was achieved by cladding the ceiling with a mirror film With the expertise and thought-provoking cause in hand, Godrej Locks & ADND partnered to showcase an installation in line with the lifestyle quotient of Godrej L'Affaire. Conceptualised and designed by ADND, the installation recognised and celebrated home safety being central to our lives. In order to make the installation interactive, visitors at Godrej L'Affaire got to make agent of safety themed bobble heads personalized with actual image of their face.

About Godrej Locks: Godrej Locks is a 122-year-old leading manufacturer of innovative locking devices. Since its inception in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej, the name 'Godrej' has become synonymous with trust, protection and integrity. From the first Anchor branded lock in 1897 to the first ever spring less lock in 1907, to the iconic 'Navtal' in 1954, and to the postmodern biometric locks, Godrej has set every benchmark in the locks industry. Over the years, Godrej Locks have changed in form, function and scope of application But one thing still remains the same - the solid stamp of trust and reliability. Godrej Locks adhere to global quality norms and hold ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications.

With their locks reaching several countries around the world over a period of time, the brand has come a long way in delivering world-class smart locking solutions, therefore revolutionizing the very perception of a locking device from a mere functionality at an entry and exit point, to a proud pause at the doorstep, a moment to take in the significance of how far they have come. For more information, please log on to www.godrejlocks.com Godrej Locks is a business unit of Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems which is part of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd About ADND: Co-founded by Ar. Anand Menon & Ar. Shobhan Kothari, ADND is an architecture + interior firm curating boutique designs in the genre of residential, corporate, hospitality and retail. The firm has successfully completed over 18 years in practice and has a growing body of work with some of the renowned names of the society. With a team of 25+ designers aligned and determined to create a niche in the field of architecture and interior, the firm strives to meet maximum client satisfaction. At ADND, design is treated as a process; something arrived with due consideration of pragmatics but not limited by them. The firm dwells in atmosphere of "studio" practice combined with a sense of realism. ADND constantly strives for a clarity of thought when it comes to the realization of spaces be it architecture or interiors.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1096439/Godrej_Locks_At_L_Affaire.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-World Rugby to review transgender policy

World Rugby has said it will review its policies for transgender participation in womens rugby, following a meeting of independent experts in London this week. World Rugby currently follows the International Olympic Committee guidelines tha...

CBIvsCBI: There were clinching evidence against ex-special director Rakesh Asthana: Ex-investigating officer in bribery case tells court.

CBIvsCBI There were clinching evidence against ex-special director Rakesh Asthana Ex-investigating officer in bribery case tells court....

NHL roundup: Predators tie it in last second, beat Flames in OT

Mikael Granlund scored with one-tenth of a second remaining in regulation and then netted the winner 120 into overtime as the Nashville Predators defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 4-3 Thursday night. In overtime, Granlund took a pass fro...

Measures to protect yourselves from coronavirus at your workplace

The coronavirus outbreak in China and its spread to other countries across the globe has kept all of us alarmed and utmost precautions should be taken to combat the epidemic. Cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat and trouble in breathing ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020