Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yen soars as virus spread sparks stampede to safety

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 11:44 IST
FOREX-Yen soars as virus spread sparks stampede to safety
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Japanese yen returned as a beacon of safety on Friday, hitting a one-month high against the dollar, as mounting fears the world was on the cusp of a pandemic sent global financial markets into a tailspin. Currency trading has been less panicky than the week's share market plunge, but the mood is much the same and a jump in U.S. rate cut expectations has only added to the yen's allure.

The yen rose 0.7% to a month-high of 108.85 per dollar on Friday, leaving the greenback down 2.4% for the week, its biggest loss on the Japanese currency in more than three years. Asia's export currencies were crunched. The Australian dollar tanked 0.7% to a fresh 11-year low on the dollar and it lost twice as much against the yen.

The New Zealand dollar fell 1% on the greenback and 1.7% against the yen. "We haven't found any reason to stabilise," said Westpac FX analyst Sean Callow.

"Every half hour or so we get a new headline about a factory closure, or a case in a country that hasn't had one before...this sort of move, it feeds on itself." Hopes the coronavirus outbreak could be contained in China have vanished this week as infections spread around the globe.

The Aussie last bought $0.6519 and the kiwi sat at a four-month low of $0.6233. ANZ analysts said, if the outbreak worsened, the Aussie could go as low as $0.58 and the kiwi to $0.55.

"The current degree of uncertainty makes it prudent to think about where the AUD and NZD may fall," said ANZ FX head Daniel Been. SEISMIC SHIFT

While much is still unknown about the virus, measures to contain it have wreaked havoc on supply chains, the world's economy and financial markets. In currencies, the most marked shift this week has been the pause in the dollar's advance as markets dramatically re-price the chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve lowering interest rates.

Investors are now expecting three Fed cuts by mid-year, beginning with one in March which had been rated just a 9% chance a week ago. That sent the euro sharply higher overnight, as investors unwind carry trades, and has offered a slight brake on the massive flight from Asian currencies. But there are few other places for money storming out of Asia to go.

"Until the virus data says otherwise, the trading strategies should probably still err (towards safety)," Deutsche Bank strategist Alan Ruskin said in a note. "Buy gold, short oil," he said. "Initially, the dollar weakness is expected to be only modest versus alternatives like the yen, franc, and euro; and, the dollar should strengthen versus commodity FX and emerging markets' currencies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Higher claims hit Munich Re's quarterly net profit

Munich Re said on Friday its fourth-quarter profit fell nearly 9 amid major losses from natural catastrophes and other claims, but the German reinsurer expressed confidence of meeting its 2020 profit target. Executives had warned last year ...

Parallel Wireless Continues Winning Streak by Winning Prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award 2020 Third Year in a Row

OpenRAN solution is enabling telcos across the globe to reimagine the networks to enhance network simplicity and efficiency while controlling expense New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based OpenRAN...

Controversy erupts over male nudity in Malayalam play

A controversy has erupted in the world of theatre arts in the country after the National School of Drama NSD issued a notice seeking clarification from a director for including an act of nudity in his play staged at one of the prestigious f...

EZC meet chaired by Amit Shah underway

A meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council EZC, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is underway here on Friday, with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren skipping the meet The 24th EZC meeting is being attended by Odisha Chief Minister N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020