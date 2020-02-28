Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai Motor halts work at factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 12:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 12:36 IST
Hyundai Motor halts work at factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Hyundai Motor shut down a factory in South Korea on Friday after a worker tested positive for the new coronavirus, disrupting production of popular models such as Palisade sport utility vehicle.

Shares of the automaker ended down more than 5% after the news, while the wider market was down 3.3%. The closing dealt a fresh setback to Hyundai Motor, which has gradually resumed production at local plants hit by a Chinese parts shortage in the wake of the virus outbreak. South Korea has the most infected people outside China, affecting companies like Samsung and Hyundai. South Korea on Friday reported 256 new cases, bringing the total number of infected to 2,022, as the world prepared for a global recession.

"The company has also placed colleagues who came in close contact with the infected employee in self-quarantine and taken steps to have them tested for possible infection," Hyundai Motor said in a news release. The company added that it was disinfecting the factory. It did not say when production would resume.

Ulsan is less than an hour from Daegu, the epicentre of outbreak in Korea. Hyundai operates five car factories in Ulsan, which has an annual production capacity of 1.4 million vehicles, or nearly 30% of Hyundai's global production. Hyundai employs 34,000 workers there in the world's biggest car complex.

The factory that was shut down produces sport utility vehicles such as the Palisade, Tucson, Santa Fe and Genesis GV80. A factory run by Hyundai supplier Seojin Industrial had been closed after the death of a virus-infected worker there. It reopened Wednesday.

South Korea's tech giant Samsung Electronics shut down a phone factory in the southeastern city of Gumi over the past weekend after one of its workers tested positive. It resumed production on Monday. Meanwhile, South Korea's top carrier, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, said on Friday it would cut the number of flights to the United States in March, as part of a plan to cut its global capacity by 11% that month.

It plans to check temperatures of passengers travelling to the United States before boarding and said it would not allow anyone with a temperature higher than 37.5 Celsius to fly. One of its flight attendants who served the Incheon to LA route has tested positive for virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Higher claims hit Munich Re's quarterly net profit

Munich Re said on Friday its fourth-quarter profit fell nearly 9 amid major losses from natural catastrophes and other claims, but the German reinsurer expressed confidence of meeting its 2020 profit target. Executives had warned last year ...

Parallel Wireless Continues Winning Streak by Winning Prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award 2020 Third Year in a Row

OpenRAN solution is enabling telcos across the globe to reimagine the networks to enhance network simplicity and efficiency while controlling expense New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Parallel Wireless, Inc., the leading U.S.-based OpenRAN...

Controversy erupts over male nudity in Malayalam play

A controversy has erupted in the world of theatre arts in the country after the National School of Drama NSD issued a notice seeking clarification from a director for including an act of nudity in his play staged at one of the prestigious f...

EZC meet chaired by Amit Shah underway

A meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council EZC, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is underway here on Friday, with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren skipping the meet The 24th EZC meeting is being attended by Odisha Chief Minister N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020