Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi gets six-month extension, say sources

The government is believed to have given a six-month extension to incumbent Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi, amidst a continuing process of selecting a new chief for the capital market regulatory body A 1984 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, Tyagi assumed charge as Sebi chief on March 1, 2017.

According to sources, the government has decided to give a six-month extension to Tyagi as Sebi Chairman, a post for which the top applicants include Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, Additional Secretary in the Finance Ministry Pravin Garg and Sebi Whole Time Member Madhabi Puri Buch An official notification in this regard is expected soon.

Last week, sources said that two dozen people, including two Whole Time Members of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), have applied for the post of Chairman The last date for applying for the post was February 10.

Initially, Tyagi was appointed for a period of three years and was eligible for an extension of two years. However, the government decided to call in for a fresh selection process by issuing advertisement on January 24 In the case of Tyagi, the government issued appointment notification twice.

According to the first notification issued on February 10, 2017, Tyagi, the then Additional Secretary (Investment) in the Department of Economic Affairs, was appointed Sebi Chairman for a period not exceeding five years or till the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier Subsequently, another notification curtailed his appointment to a period of three years.

As per the procedure for the appointment of regulatory heads, the candidates would be shortlisted by the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC) headed by the Cabinet Secretary The shortlisted candidates are interviewed by a panel comprising Economic Affairs Secretary and three external members having domain knowledge.

Based on the interaction, FSRASC recommends a name to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.