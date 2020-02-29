Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI Cards mops up Rs 2,769 cr from anchor investors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 10:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 10:36 IST
SBI Cards mops up Rs 2,769 cr from anchor investors
Image Credit: Pixabay

SBI Cards and Payment Services has raised Rs 2,769 crore from 74 anchor investors, ahead of its initial share sale starting on March 2 Anchor investors are institutional investors who are offered shares in an initial public offering (IPO) ahead of its opening.

Singapore government, Monetary Authority of Singapore, HDFC Mutual Fund, Government Pension Fund Global and Birla Mutual Fund, are among the anchor investors Shares have been allotted at the offer's upper price band of Rs 755 apiece, as per a regulatory filing.

There are 12 mutual funds among the 74 anchor investors, who have been allocated 3,66,69,589 shares and its value stood at Rs 2,768.55 crore The price band for the share sale -- which would be open from March 2 to 5 -- has been fixed at Rs 750-755 apiece.

SBI Cards expects to raise around Rs 9,000 crore through the IPO As per draft paper for the IPO, SBI Cards would offer up to 130,526,798 equity shares through an offer-for-sale route. This would include offloading of up to 37,293,371 shares by SBI and 93,233,427 scrips by Carlyle Group.

In addition, the company would issue fresh equity shares worth Rs 500 crore SBI holds 76 percent in SBI Cards and the rest of the stake is held by Carlyle Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bucks end Thunder's 5-game win streak in blowout fashion

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-86 home blowout of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. It was the Bucks third win of 40-or-more points this season, tying Milwaukee for the NBA record for mo...

Malaysian rivals Mahathir and Anwar ally again amid turmoil

Malaysias Mahathir Mohamad will stand for prime minister on behalf of the former ruling coalition, he said on Saturday, less than a week after he quit and plunged the country into political turmoil. That meant that Mahathir, who as interim ...

Ducks deal Penguins their fifth straight loss

Ryan Getzlaf scored a key goal midway through the second period as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 Friday night. Danton Heinen and Brendan Guhle also scored for the Ducks, who won consecutive games for the fi...

Jailed Kurdish leader becomes literary star behind bars

He may be languishing in jail but with his books flying off the shelves, Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas has joined an illustrious line of Turkish prison writers A former presidential candidate and persistent thorn in the side of Tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020