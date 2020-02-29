Left Menu
Special Bhubaneswar-Cuttack train to operate from March

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 18:15 IST
Special Bhubaneswar-Cuttack train to operate from March

In order to facilitate passengers of outlying areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train between the twin cities, on trial basis, from March 1 to March 31 The 'Jan Sadharan Special' train will operate on a daily basis, officials said.

The train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 1.30 pm and reach Cuttack 2.40 pm via Barang and Gopalpur Balikuda In the return journey, the train will leave Cuttack at 2.40 pm and reach Bhubaneswar at 5.20 pm via Nergundi - Gurudijhatia - Radhakishorepur - Naraj Marthapur, a different route, an official said.

A MEMU rake will be used to operate the special train, the official said.

