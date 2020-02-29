Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1910 hours: DEL7 BIZ-BHARTI AIRTEL AGR dues: Bharti Airtel pays additional Rs 8,004 cr, claims compliance with SC judgement New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Saturday said that it has made additional payment of Rs 8,004 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues to the Department of Telecom (DoT) DCM7 BIZ-RECEIPTS Govt's total receipts at Rs 12.82 lakh cr in April-Jan New Delhi: The Government's total receipts during April-January period of current fiscal stood at Rs 12.82 lakh crore, while total expenditure for the said period was Rs 22.68 lakh crore.

DCM1 BIZ-SBI CARDS SBI Cards mops up Rs 2,769 cr from anchor investors New Delhi: SBI Cards and Payment Services has raised Rs 2,769 crore from 74 anchor investors, ahead of its initial share sale starting on March 2 DCM10 BIZ-PORTS-VP Creation of world-class infra at ports important for India to become USD 5 tn economy: Venkaiah Naidu New Delhi: Creation of world-class infrastructure at ports is important for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday.

DCM5 BIZ-RELIANCE-ALOK INDUSTRIES Reliance picks up 37.7 pc stake in Alok Industries New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Saturday said it has acquired 37.7 per cent stake in textile manufacturer Alok Industries Ltd for Rs 250 crore DCM8 BIZ-ALLAHABAD BANK-LOAN Allahabad Bank lowers external benchmark-linked loan pricing New Delhi: State-owned Allahabad Bank on Saturday announced a cut of up to 40 basis points in interest rate on external benchmark-linked products.

DCM6 BIZ-MERILLIFE-STENTS NPPA exempts Meril's stent from price control for 5 years New Delhi: The national pharmaceutical regulator NPPA has exempted a new coronary stent developed by Meril Life Sciences from price control for five years under a provision of the Drug Price Control Order 2013.

