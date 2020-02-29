Left Menu
Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1910 hours: DEL7 BIZ-BHARTI AIRTEL AGR dues: Bharti Airtel pays additional Rs 8,004 cr, claims compliance with SC judgement New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Saturday said that it has made additional payment of Rs 8,004 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues to the Department of Telecom (DoT) DCM7 BIZ-RECEIPTS Govt's total receipts at Rs 12.82 lakh cr in April-Jan New Delhi: The Government's total receipts during April-January period of current fiscal stood at Rs 12.82 lakh crore, while total expenditure for the said period was Rs 22.68 lakh crore.

DCM1 BIZ-SBI CARDS SBI Cards mops up Rs 2,769 cr from anchor investors New Delhi: SBI Cards and Payment Services has raised Rs 2,769 crore from 74 anchor investors, ahead of its initial share sale starting on March 2 DCM10 BIZ-PORTS-VP Creation of world-class infra at ports important for India to become USD 5 tn economy: Venkaiah Naidu New Delhi: Creation of world-class infrastructure at ports is important for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday.

DCM5 BIZ-RELIANCE-ALOK INDUSTRIES Reliance picks up 37.7 pc stake in Alok Industries New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Saturday said it has acquired 37.7 per cent stake in textile manufacturer Alok Industries Ltd for Rs 250 crore DCM8 BIZ-ALLAHABAD BANK-LOAN Allahabad Bank lowers external benchmark-linked loan pricing New Delhi: State-owned Allahabad Bank on Saturday announced a cut of up to 40 basis points in interest rate on external benchmark-linked products.

DCM6 BIZ-MERILLIFE-STENTS NPPA exempts Meril's stent from price control for 5 years New Delhi: The national pharmaceutical regulator NPPA has exempted a new coronary stent developed by Meril Life Sciences from price control for five years under a provision of the Drug Price Control Order 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

