Business highlights
Following are the top business stories at 1910 hours: DEL7 BIZ-BHARTI AIRTEL AGR dues: Bharti Airtel pays additional Rs 8,004 cr, claims compliance with SC judgement New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Saturday said that it has made additional payment of Rs 8,004 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues to the Department of Telecom (DoT) DCM7 BIZ-RECEIPTS Govt's total receipts at Rs 12.82 lakh cr in April-Jan New Delhi: The Government's total receipts during April-January period of current fiscal stood at Rs 12.82 lakh crore, while total expenditure for the said period was Rs 22.68 lakh crore.
DCM1 BIZ-SBI CARDS SBI Cards mops up Rs 2,769 cr from anchor investors New Delhi: SBI Cards and Payment Services has raised Rs 2,769 crore from 74 anchor investors, ahead of its initial share sale starting on March 2 DCM10 BIZ-PORTS-VP Creation of world-class infra at ports important for India to become USD 5 tn economy: Venkaiah Naidu New Delhi: Creation of world-class infrastructure at ports is important for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday.
DCM5 BIZ-RELIANCE-ALOK INDUSTRIES Reliance picks up 37.7 pc stake in Alok Industries New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Saturday said it has acquired 37.7 per cent stake in textile manufacturer Alok Industries Ltd for Rs 250 crore DCM8 BIZ-ALLAHABAD BANK-LOAN Allahabad Bank lowers external benchmark-linked loan pricing New Delhi: State-owned Allahabad Bank on Saturday announced a cut of up to 40 basis points in interest rate on external benchmark-linked products.
DCM6 BIZ-MERILLIFE-STENTS NPPA exempts Meril's stent from price control for 5 years New Delhi: The national pharmaceutical regulator NPPA has exempted a new coronary stent developed by Meril Life Sciences from price control for five years under a provision of the Drug Price Control Order 2013.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
At least 19 children hurt by shelling at school in Myanmar’s Rakhine state
Fake flyers and face-mask fear: California fights coronavirus discrimination
Attendance results show drop in number of students going to school
Cruise ship passenger causes coronavirus scare in Sydney
SC to pronounce order on Nirbhaya convict's petition against mercy plea rejection