Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gulf bourses dive as coronavirus hits oil price

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 14:05 IST
Gulf bourses dive as coronavirus hits oil price

Dubai, Mar 1 (AFP) Stock markets in the oil-rich Gulf states plunged at the start of trading Sunday over fears of the impact of the novel coronavirus, which also battered global bourses last week All of the seven bourses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which closed Friday for the Muslim weekend, were hit as oil prices dropped below USD 50 a barrel.

The Saudi bourse, the region's largest and one of the world's top 10 share markets, was down 3.1 per cent at the opening bell The region's slide was led by Kuwait Boursa, where the All-Share Index fell 10 per cent, triggering its closure. Kuwait's bourse was closed for most of last week for national holidays.

The Dubai Financial Market dipped 4.3 per cent, while its sister market in Abu Dhabi was down 3.8 per cent an hour after opening Qatar Stock Exchange dropped 0.6 per cent, Bahrain's bourse edged down 2.1 per cent and the Muscat Securities Market in Oman lost 0.6 per cent.

At least 115 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported by the Gulf states so far, with the majority of infections among people returning from pilgrimages to Iran Global stocks slumped on Friday, marking the largest weekly drop since the 2008 global financial crisis, as concerns grew that the virus spread could wreak havoc on the world economy.

Crude oil prices tumbled as well and analysts said central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, might have to shift into crisis-resolution mode with urgent interest rate cuts. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

BJP office-bearer wants Ghazipur to be made Gaadhipuri

An office-bearer of the Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP has sought to change the name of Ghazipur district in eastern UP to Gaadhipuri UP BJP media co-convenor Navin Srivastava recently submitted a letter in this regard to the states Deputy Chief...

Home Minister Amit Shah launches BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more atrocity) campaign in West Bengal.

Home Minister Amit Shah launches BJPs Aar Noi Annay no more atrocity campaign in West Bengal....

Kylie Jenner enjoys during girls' trip with daughter Stormi, friends

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has been enjoying a mini getaway with her favourite gal pals and two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. On Saturday the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share her girls trip festivities,...

Pak to close border with Afghanistan for 7 days amid coronavirus scare

Pakistan will close its border with Afghanistan for seven days from Monday to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, as the authorities ramped up efforts to stop the new cases of infection The announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020