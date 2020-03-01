Agriculture minister inaugurates 3-day Krishi Vigyan Mela in national capital

A three-day Krishi Vigyan Mela began here on Sunday which will showcase the latest crop seed varieties, technology and products developed by both government and private companies About 39 innovative farmers and five fellow farmers were awarded at the annual mela being held from March 1-3, organized by the country's premier research body ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute at Mela Ground of the PUSA campus in the national capital.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who inaugurated the event, called for retention of talent in agriculture "India has a vast pool of agricultural scientists and specialists graduating from universities every year. Government can provide funds, subsidies, and incentives, but there has to be an interest in farming. For this, agriculture has to be made a profitable venture," Tomar said.

The minister also said the agri-students should be successful farmers as well and their career purpose should not be just securing a cushy job or remaining engaged in education and research "Even those agriculturists retiring every year should remain involved in farming and inspire others. The farmer should remain alive in you. You may engage in farming in your kitchen garden in your spare time. It will keep you connected with agriculture as a profession," he added.

Highlighting steps taken towards achieving the goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022, the minister said the government is giving Rs 6,000 per annum income support to each farmer under the PM-Kisan scheme, hiked minimum support price of crops and is giving credit facility under the Kisan Credit Card initiative, among others "The Prime Minister has ensured transparency in disbursal of benefits to farmers and now there is no role for middlemen and brokers. Besides, there will be no shortage of funds and budgetary support for agriculture," he added.

Tomar also said that aggregating farmers in the form of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) will promote contract farming and help increase their income The government has set a target of setting up 10,000 new FPOs, for which Rs 6,600 crore budget allocation has been made for the next fiscal.

The central government will provide Rs 15 lakh for setting up each FPO, he said, adding that the registration for the same was launched on Saturday "It is the responsibility of officials to ensure FPOs become strong and trusted, help improve farmers income and contribute to the country's GDP," he added.

Ministers of State for Agriculture Purshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary, as well as Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General Trilochan Mohapatra and Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) Director A K Singh, were present at the event At the farmers' fair, one can see live demonstration of rabi (winter) crops, protected cultivation of vegetables and flowers besides exhibition and sale of farm equipment developed by government research bodies and private companies.

One will also get to see and buy products developed by innovative farmers. There are outlets selling seeds and plants of improved varieties, free testing of soil and water samples, demonstration and sale of agricultural products and agrochemicals as well as advanced irrigation methods Besides, there is interaction of farmers and scientists, free distribution of farm literature, free health check-up and flower show besides women empowerment programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.