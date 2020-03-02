Left Menu
JD Institute Announces a Workshop on Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship in Collaboration with KEMI, Jain University

  • Bangalore
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 09:48 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 09:48 IST
BANGALORE, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an offering for creative entrepreneurs with an eye for art and fashion, JD Institute of Fashion Technology in collaboration with KEMI, Jain University organizes a workshop on Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship on March 6th and 7th, 2020 at St. Marks Hotel, Bangalore Addressing the need of the fashion entrepreneur who can identify market opportunities in the industry, this workshop is firmly aligned to today's global time with all the challenges and potential it brings. The focus will be on entrepreneurial thinking, sustainable fashion and ethical strategies to build a global brand or a start-up.

This workshop is devised by a team of practitioners and experts with years of varied experiences who come from the managerial and fashion background. The aspirants will also get access to a bouquet of interdisciplinary expertise and experience that will unlock and awaken their entrepreneurial skills Workshop Outline: Day 1: • Overview of the Fashion/Lifestyle Industry • Value chain of the Fashion/Lifestyle Business • Entrepreneurial opportunities • Connecting Ideas- Customers-Opportunities • Building the Opportunity Prototype Day 2: • Building a business on the opportunity prototype • Live encounter with Fashion/Lifestyle Entrepreneur • Working out a business plan • Problem Solving Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pramod Adhikari, Industry Mentor at JD Institute, said, "We have designed this workshop for those entrepreneurs who want to build their own fashion enterprise. It will cover the economics of lifestyle, understanding fashion trends, value chain, and business model. They will also have a live encounter with Mr. Tripat Preet Singh, an accomplished business leader with 20+ years of experience in Venture and Investment management and Ms. Kamal Mohandas, who is a curator of Tasya Design Studio." If the individual is passionate to 'be your own boss' and wants to create an enterprise or desire to take an existing venture to the next level, then this is the perfect workshop.

To register: Contact: +91-8022279927 / +91-789211321 Email id: jdfashion@jdindia.com Workshop Fee: 8000 INR (Excluding GST) Interested candidates can also register by filling the below form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSceEeQe7iUMzPd33tyZoVu79SnYnpma98UBVn4yQ8hxMURyHQ/viewform?usp=sf_link About JD Institute of Fashion Technology: Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 38+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and classroom training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow For more information, please visit, www.jdinstitute.edu.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010181/JD_Institute_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

