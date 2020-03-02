Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stocks recover from last week's fall, ICICI Bank top gainer

Equity benchmark indices reversed last week's losses during early hours on Monday as investors got some respite as GDP numbers were slightly ahead of estimates with green shoots on the manufacturing side seeing better traction.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 10:36 IST
Stocks recover from last week's fall, ICICI Bank top gainer
Metal major Vedanta gained by 2.6 pc on Monday morning at Rs 116.95 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices reversed last week's losses during early hours on Monday as investors got some respite as GDP numbers were slightly ahead of estimates with green shoots on the manufacturing side seeing better traction. The economy expanded by 4.7 per cent in the October to December quarter, a marginal increase from 4.5 per cent in the previous quarter but in line with expectations.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 504 points or 1.32 per cent to 38,802 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 147 points at 11,349. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty and metal gaining by 1.9 per cent each, pharma by 1.7 per cent, IT by 1.3 per cent and FMCG by 1.1 per cent.

Among stocks, ICICI Bank added gains of 3.8 per cent at Rs 516.15 per share. Metal major Vedanta and JSW Steel were up by 2.6 per cent each while FMCG major Nestle India ticked up by 2.3 per cent. Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Technologies and UPL gained by over 2.3 per cent each.

Meanwhile, Asian shares steadied as investors placed their hopes on a coordinated global monetary policy response to contain the damaging economic impact of coronavirus epidemic. Reports said pandemic fears wiped more than 5 trillion dollars from global share value last week.

Chinese shares opened higher with the blue-chip index up by 1.5 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan advanced by 0.4 per cent while Japan's Nikkei too climbed up 0.4 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

China steps up visa threats against foreign reporters: media group

Beijing, Mar 2 AFP The Chinese government is threatening to remove visas from journalists as a weapon to intimidate foreign media like never before, a press group said Monday, following the expulsion of three reporters last month In its ann...

Rapper Drake drops two new songs in one go!

Rapper Drake surprised his fans by dropping two new songs When to Say When and Chicago Freestyle, both of which have been merged into a single video. The 33-year-old singer dropped the song in his official YouTube page in the later hours of...

Australia warns it can't stop the spread of coronavirus from overseas

Australias chief medical officer said on Monday it was no longer possible to completely prevent people with the coronavirus from entering the country, citing concerns about outbreaks in Japan and South Korea.Australia, one of the first coun...

U.S. ramps up preparations for coronavirus as conferences, flights canceled

The United States will start screening travelers for coronavirus and ramp up production of masks and test kits as the government scrambles to reassure Americans while the disease spreads and businesses cancel conferences and flights.Trump a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020