Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group) launches first of its kind ‘Double Decker Van’ for safe relocation of household goods

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 12:08 IST
Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group) launches first of its kind ‘Double Decker Van’ for safe relocation of household goods

Hyderabad, March 02, 2020: Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group, Hyderabad based), a renowned name in relocation business and transportation industry has launched Double Decker Van to double safeguard customer’s household material. Double Decker Van is designed to avoid any damage to the items stacked in the vehicle one upon another. Two layers can be utilized for heavy and light weighted cartons stacked equally in two sections separately. Stacking capacity can be divided equally for combination of heavy and lighter (crockery, showcase and delicate items) cartons to avoid damage This was unveiled in Hyderabad in the presence of Mr. Ravi Gupta, IPS Home Secretary of Telangana, Dayanand Agarwal, Anjani Kumar Agarwal and Sanjay Agarwal, Directors of the company.

Mr. Anjani Kumar Agarwal, CEO said, “We are constantly evolving and innovating solutions to improve our customer safety and trust. Our priority is safe and on time service ensuring peace of mind to our customers. Our new innovations CHAPP Van & Double Decker Van services will be a boon for our customers.” Company had also recently invented composite container vehicle specially designed to suit the household shifting called ‘CHAPP VAN’ (Car, Households, Artifacts, Plants and Pets). This new-concept composite container vehicle supports transport of Car, Household, Artifacts, Plants and Pets all in one vehicle, for which it has won an award from Limca Book of Records Agarwal Packers and Movers is a brand synonymous with “Trust and Quality Service”. It has won Pride India Award for 2019, Best Packers Virtuoso in 2019 and many more.

About Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group (Hyderabad Based): The company is promoted by Dayanand Agarwal, Anjani Kumar Agarwal and Sanjay Agarwal and has three decades of impeccable track record in transportation and warehousing businesses. The Company has mastered the relocations services and has emerged as leader in the country. The company is also in to warehousing and incidental transport services for leading multinational and large domestic companies. Packing and moving business is carried under brand name of ‘Agarwal Packers and Movers’ which is renowned name in household relocation across the country. The company currently has a fleet of 450 vehicles which are in to relocation & transport services and two large warehouses in Hyderabad PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese man sentenced to death for virus checkpoint killing

Beijing, Mar 2 AFP A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for fatally stabbing two officials at a checkpoint set up to control the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak The virus has infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly...

Australian financial regulators hold emergency call on coronavirus - sources

Australias financial regulators scheduled an emergency call on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the country looks to reduce the risk of recession. The conference...

Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group) launches first of its kind ‘Double Decker Van’ for safe relocation of household goods

Hyderabad, March 02, 2020 Agarwal Packers and Movers DRS Group, Hyderabad based, a renowned name in relocation business and transportation industry has launched Double Decker Van to double safeguard customers household material. Double De...

Real Madrid defeat Barcelona in Clasico to regain top spot in La Liga

Real Madrid won the Clasico and might have saved their season as they ended their slump in the best way possible on Sunday by beating Barcelona 2-0 and returning to the top of La Liga Vinicius Juniors deflected finish and a stoppage-time go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020