Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group) launches first of its kind ‘Double Decker Van’ for safe relocation of household goods

Hyderabad, March 02, 2020: Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group, Hyderabad based), a renowned name in relocation business and transportation industry has launched Double Decker Van to double safeguard customer’s household material. Double Decker Van is designed to avoid any damage to the items stacked in the vehicle one upon another. Two layers can be utilized for heavy and light weighted cartons stacked equally in two sections separately. Stacking capacity can be divided equally for combination of heavy and lighter (crockery, showcase and delicate items) cartons to avoid damage This was unveiled in Hyderabad in the presence of Mr. Ravi Gupta, IPS Home Secretary of Telangana, Dayanand Agarwal, Anjani Kumar Agarwal and Sanjay Agarwal, Directors of the company.

Mr. Anjani Kumar Agarwal, CEO said, “We are constantly evolving and innovating solutions to improve our customer safety and trust. Our priority is safe and on time service ensuring peace of mind to our customers. Our new innovations CHAPP Van & Double Decker Van services will be a boon for our customers.” Company had also recently invented composite container vehicle specially designed to suit the household shifting called ‘CHAPP VAN’ (Car, Households, Artifacts, Plants and Pets). This new-concept composite container vehicle supports transport of Car, Household, Artifacts, Plants and Pets all in one vehicle, for which it has won an award from Limca Book of Records Agarwal Packers and Movers is a brand synonymous with “Trust and Quality Service”. It has won Pride India Award for 2019, Best Packers Virtuoso in 2019 and many more.

About Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group (Hyderabad Based): The company is promoted by Dayanand Agarwal, Anjani Kumar Agarwal and Sanjay Agarwal and has three decades of impeccable track record in transportation and warehousing businesses. The Company has mastered the relocations services and has emerged as leader in the country. The company is also in to warehousing and incidental transport services for leading multinational and large domestic companies. Packing and moving business is carried under brand name of ‘Agarwal Packers and Movers’ which is renowned name in household relocation across the country. The company currently has a fleet of 450 vehicles which are in to relocation & transport services and two large warehouses in Hyderabad PWR PWR.

