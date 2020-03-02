Blue Rose Publishes “Cross Connection” by Author Preety Praveen

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Author Preety Praveen launched her maiden novel ‘Cross Connection’ earlier this month at a formal launch in Sapna Book House, Residency Road, Bangalore. The realistic fiction read is inspired by a true story and published by Blue Rose Publishers. Cross Connection is a story of love, commitment and destiny. Set in the simple town of Salem, Tamil Nadu, the storyline takes readers through the lives of Simar and Naveen, who are distinctly different people, with whom one can identify with almost instantaneously. With nothing in common, destiny brings them together in a captivating plot, connecting them in a lifelong bond “One of the most powerful words that we all find the need to come to terms with is ‘destiny’. We all start by believing that life is in our hands and the decisions we make are what transpires as our little anecdotes to share. But beyond just human power lies destiny, and this is exactly what I was meaning to express through this book. It is a story that is very close to my heart and one I look forward to sharing with readers all over,” said Preety Praveen, speaking on the book.

Cross Connection is sure to strike the right chord as it connects the lives of Simar, a bold and brilliant girl with a pampered upbringing and Naveen a determined youngster with a brusque exterior. While she traces her roots to Punjab, he comes from Kerala. Long after recognizing and accepting their love for each other, the couple have a tough battle ahead of them convincing their respective parents to accept their relationship. Simar has to also cope from the turmoil of recovering from a life-threatening car crash without Naveen by her side Through love, tears, anger, sacrifice, sadness, hope, triumph and joy, the captivating plot makes Cross Connection a compelling read.

Syed Asad Hassan, Managing Director of Blue Rose Publishers, said, “It was a pleasure working with Preety Praveen on this book. The moment we read the story for the first time, we knew instantly that it was one that would connect with people on many levels. This book is definitely a must read and I am confident that it will leave a mark on this genre for many years to come.” A Bangalore based psychologist, Preety Praveen draws from her personal and professional experiences to give readers an insight into the ups and downs of relationships and the importance of commitment. Cross Connection was released in collaboration with Avasar Foundation and a percentage of the profits are pledged to open doors of education for girl children The book launch of Cross Connection was presented in partnership with Radio Indigo 91.9, Asher Encarv Pvt. Ltd. Bangalore, Keroline Martis - Homebaker and WEconsult.

Preety Praveen is also penning down a sequel to the book, titled ‘A Pocket Full of Promises’ As the name suggests, the book is an honest take on the ups and downs Simar and Naveen face after marriage Cross Connection is priced at Rs. 299 and available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, ShopClues and leading bookstores across the country.

Blurb of the Book To accomplish the dreams of her parents, Simar, a girl from Punjab, lands up in Tamil Nadu to complete her degree in dentistry. But fate had written a different story for her. Struggling to survive in a new world, she meets the love of her life, Naveen, a boy from Kerala. Smiling in the world of their love, they weave a beautiful life around their dreams. But everything changes once Naveen leaves India, trying his luck to get a job abroad. After a year, he comes back to marry her…but…is she still there waiting for him…??? Grab your copy of ‘Cross Connection’ at Amazon: tinyurl.com/w54c26h Flipkart: tinyurl.com/rk2wkva.

