M&M tractor sales up 19 pc in February at 22,561 units

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday reported 19 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 22,561 units in February as compared to 18,978 units in the same month last year Domestic sales grew by 21 per cent at 21,877 units as against 18,105 units in February last year, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

However, exports were down 22 per cent at 873 units as compared to 684 units in the year-ago month, it added "The tractor demand trend is expected to strengthen on the back of a robust Rabi output and the prevailing crop prices," M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector Rajesh Jejurikar said.

Going forward, the increase in rural and agri spending on core schemes by the government should augur well for the industry, Jejurikar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.