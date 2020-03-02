Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI dismisses unfair biz practices complaint against Eastern Railways

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 14:05 IST
CCI dismisses unfair biz practices complaint against Eastern Railways

Fair trade regulator CCI has dismissed a complaint alleging unfair business practices against the Eastern Railways. The order came on a complaint filed by Abhiraj Associates Pvt Ltd which is engaged in the business of export of stone aggregates and boulders through rakes allotted by the Eastern Railways The complainant alleged that the Eastern Railways stopped allotting rakes to it from July 2019 onwards, CCI noted in an order dated February 28.

Abhiraj Associates said the decision was taken by Indian Railway Board as per the request of the Bangladesh Railway Board It further said Bangladesh Railway Board issued an order for boulders in September 2019, for which rakes were allotted to JHM International, which according to the complainant, is a Bangladesh-registered export company. The complainant said "such an act on part of Bangladesh Railway Board shows its malafide and biased decision and the same is being implemented by OP/ Eastern Railways." Abhiraj Associates informed the commission that aggrieved by the decision of the Indian Railway Board, it filed a case before the Calcutta High Court against Indian Railways and JHM International Ltd. However, the same was withdrawn.

Considering the submissions of the Eastern Railways, CCI noted that it does not have any discretion in rakes allotment as acceptance of rakes by Bangladesh Railways is governed by bilateral agreement between the governments of the two countries and in order to give equal opportunity to all stakeholders, Eastern Railways follows a rotational policy for loading of stone boulders to Bangladesh subject to the rake availability "The Commission is of the view that no case of contravention of the provisions of the Act is made out against OP (Eastern Railways)", the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said.

CCI further noted that the complainant approached CCI through e-mails and applications for requesting more time to file additional information in relation to the alleged violation of the Competition Act by the Eastern Railways "The Informant (Abhiraj Associates) is taking liberty with the process for filing of documents ...by filing random e-mails, but is also indulging in forum shopping by approaching the High Court and thereafter the Commission without even placing the orders passed by the High Court on record," CCI said. It further noted that the complainant has made a "scandalous allegation" against the Commission by stating that "…the OP (Eastern Railways) is being a favoured party in the eyes of the Commission…", it added.

CCI warned the complainant "to refrain from making such reckless allegations which have no basis in fact or in law."PTI SRS ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Wuhan closes coronavirus hospital as officials hail drop in new cases

The Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus epidemic has closed the first of 16 specially built hospitals, hurriedly put up to treat people with the virus, after it discharged its last recovered patients, state broadcaster CCTV said o...

China using visas for foreign reporters as a weapon, group says

The Chinese government has weaponized visas as part of a stepped-up campaign of pressure on foreign journalists operating in the country, the Foreign Correspondents Club of China said in a report on Monday.China last month revoked the visas...

Policemen present flowers to students appearing for Board exams in north-east Delhi

Delhi Police personnel offered flowers to students who had come to appear for their CBSE senior secondary and higher secondary examinations at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Khajoori Khas area of north-east Delhi on Monday. The CBSE had cancell...

Thai man dies from coronavirus infection complications

Bangkok, Mar 2 AFP A Thai man has died from complications doctors say were due to the deadly coronavirus, though health officials were reluctant Monday to conclusively confirm the cause of his death The 35-year-old was diagnosed with dengue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020