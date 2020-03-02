Mindtree appoints Dayapatra Nevatia as Chief Operating Officer

IT firm Mindtree on Monday said it has appointed Dayapatra Nevatia as its Chief Operating Officer In this new role, Nevatia will support the company into its next phase of growth, a statement said. The former Accenture executive will be based in Bengaluru, it added.

"Dayapatra's vast industry experience along with proven track record will be a definite asset to Mindtree as we continue to stride on the journey of customer-centric growth," Mindtree CEO and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee said This appointment is a testimony of the company's focus on its leadership expansion across the globe, he added.

Dayapatra joins Mindtree from Accenture, where he was the MD and Director of Delivery for Advanced Technology Centres in India. He led the delivery for the entire portfolio spanning across system integration, digital, application outsourcing, infrastructure, and security services across industry groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

