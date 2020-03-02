Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 Businesses to receive grant funding of £100,000 each in Kenya

The call for proposals will seek to support initiatives that are innovative, sustainable and with the potential to stimulate job creation.

5 Businesses to receive grant funding of £100,000 each in Kenya
The funding made available through the Kenya Catalytic Jobs Fund will focus on three thematic areas: agriculture and manufacturing; the informal sector; and people in marginalized groups and areas. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The UK launched the second round of a business innovation challenge fund that will see an additional 5 promising businesses receive grant funding and technical assistance of up to KES 13,000,000 (£100,000) each. The call for proposals will seek to support initiatives that are innovative, sustainable and with the potential to stimulate job creation. The funding made available through the Kenya Catalytic Jobs Fund will focus on three thematic areas: agriculture and manufacturing; the informal sector; and people in marginalized groups and areas.

The first call for proposals was launched in April 2019 and saw 5 successful businesses receive awards, namely: TakaTaka Solutions; Ten Senses Africa; Lynk Jobs Limited; Savanna Circuit Technologies Limited; and BuildHer

Supported by UKAid, the Kenya Catalytic Jobs Fund is a KES 650 million (£5 million), 4-year programme, which tests and support innovations with the potential to stimulate large-scale job creation. The programme is part of the UK Department for International Development's broader economic development portfolio in Kenya which: promotes greater private investment including for the poorer regions; invests in better-planned urbanization to expand access to economic opportunities; brings down the barriers and cost of trade; helps Kenyan firms grow their export markets.

Speaking during the launch of the second call, the Head of DFID Kenya, Julius Court said:

"The UK is delighted to be part of efforts to tackle such constraints and promote the growth of the private sector in a way that creates opportunities for youth. We are listening when Kenyans tell the world they want mutually beneficial partnerships that move beyond aid and attract quality investment and create millions of jobs".

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Youth jumps into canal for TikToK video, dies

An 18-year-old youth was killed when he jumped into the Ganga canal here for making a TikTok video, police said. The incident took place place near Kutubpur village on Friday when Raja Qureshi jumped into the canal and hit a hard surface...

UP govt gives more time to defaulting power consumers for paying dues

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the deadline of Asan Kist Yojana by one month till March 31, for providing more time to defaulting power consumers, including farmers, to pay their dues UP Power Minister Srikant Sharma said in his ...

Nirbhaya case: President will seek status report from jail on Pawan Gupta's mercy plea; it will suo motu stay execution, Tihar tells court.

Nirbhaya case President will seek status report from jail on Pawan Guptas mercy plea it will suo motu stay execution, Tihar tells court....

Inculcating moral values in education important, says Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday emphasised the need to inculcate moral values in education as the key objective for students was not just to acquire a degree but become a good human being He was addressing the 8th convocation ceremony o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020