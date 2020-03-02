Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai commences bookings for new Creta

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 14:57 IST
Hyundai commences bookings for new Creta
Image Credit: (Flickr)

Auto major Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has commenced bookings of all-new version of its SUV Creta. Customers can now book the upcoming model through the company's website or at dealerships for Rs 25,000, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement "Over the years, Hyundai Creta has set new benchmarks, becoming an iconic brand name among Indian consumers and building a strong legacy with over 4.6 lakh happy customers across India. It is time for the Creta to set new standards once again," HMIL Director - Sales, Marketing & Service Tarun Garg said.

The model, which is scheduled to be launched on March 17, comes with five new BS-VI compliant powertrain options -- 1.5-litre petrol and diesel powertrains mated with both six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, and 1.4 litre turbo petrol which comes with seven-speed dual clutch transmission The new Creta will come with various features like voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, advanced LED headlamps, blue link connectivity features, electric parking brake, Bose sound system (8 speakers), among others.

The SUV will also have drive and traction modes, air purifier, two-step rear seat reclining, paddle shifters, and remote engine start.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Youth jumps into canal for TikToK video, dies

An 18-year-old youth was killed when he jumped into the Ganga canal here for making a TikTok video, police said. The incident took place place near Kutubpur village on Friday when Raja Qureshi jumped into the canal and hit a hard surface...

UP govt gives more time to defaulting power consumers for paying dues

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the deadline of Asan Kist Yojana by one month till March 31, for providing more time to defaulting power consumers, including farmers, to pay their dues UP Power Minister Srikant Sharma said in his ...

Nirbhaya case: President will seek status report from jail on Pawan Gupta's mercy plea; it will suo motu stay execution, Tihar tells court.

Nirbhaya case President will seek status report from jail on Pawan Guptas mercy plea it will suo motu stay execution, Tihar tells court....

Inculcating moral values in education important, says Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday emphasised the need to inculcate moral values in education as the key objective for students was not just to acquire a degree but become a good human being He was addressing the 8th convocation ceremony o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020