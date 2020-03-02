TVS Motor Company registers sales of 253,261 units in February 2020

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 253,261 units in February 2020 as against sales of 299,353 units in the month of February 2019 with exports increasing to 82,877 units. As planned, the company is on track to reducing dealer level BSIV stock in the domestic market and is confident of retailing it this month. In addition, the outbreak of pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) has led to an impact on the supply of certain components for the production of BS-VI vehicles. All efforts are on to normalise this at the earliest.

Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered sales of 235,891 units in February 2020 as against sales of 285,611 units in February 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 169,684 units in February 2020 as against sales of 231,582 units in February 2019.

Motorcycle registered sales of 118,514 units in February 2020 as against sales of 122,551 units in February 2019. Scooter registered sale of 60,633 units in February 2020 as against sales of 86,935 units in February 2019. Exports

The Company's total exports grew by 25 per cent from 66,570 units registered in the month of February 2019 to 82,877 units in February 2020. Two-wheeler exports grew by 23 per cent increasing from 54,029 units in February 2019 to 66,207 units in February 2020. Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 26 per cent increasing from 13,742 units in February 2019 to 17,370 units registered in February 2020. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

