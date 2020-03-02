Hero MotoCorp sales down 19 pc in February

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 19.27 per cent decline in total sales at 4,98,242 units in February. The company had sold 6,17,215 units in the corresponding month of previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 4,79,310 units last month as against 5,58,884 units in February 2019, down 14.23 per cent. Total scooter sales declined 67.54 per cent to 18,932 units as compared with 58,331 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the domestic market, sales stood at 4,80,196 units last month as compared with 6,00,616 units in the same period a year ago, down 20.04 per cent. Hero MotorCorp said its exports rose to 18,046 units last month as compared with 16,599 units in February 2019. The two wheeler major said it has moved ahead to manufacturing only BS-VI vehicles and stopped production of all BS-IV two-wheelers in February.

The ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) issue had adversely impacted production at the company's manufacturing facilities last month. "Since then, substantial progress has been made in developing alternate sources for procuring components. Meanwhile, the component makers in China, having restarted production, are also expected to resume normal supplies soon," Hero MotoCorp said..

