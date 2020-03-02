Left Menu
Indians will rather attend sporting event than vacationing with family: Survey

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:14 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:14 IST
With a series of major sporting events taking place across the globe this year, a survey has revealed that 80 per cent of Indian fans would prefer to travel to support their team live than go on a family vacation. In 2020 there are 12 European cities hosting UEFA EURO 2020, Australia will play home to the ICC T20 World Cups, while Japan will put on a major international sporting spectacle.

The survey, conducted by Booking.com, revealed that 80 per cent of Indian sports fans would rather travel to watch their team live in 2020 than go on a family vacation. The study was commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among 19,392 sports fans from 18 years or above in over 29 markets, including India, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, Brazil, Indonesia, the US, the UK, Colombia and Russia among others.

The survey also said that when it comes to priorities in life, planning and booking sports trip is high on the list with 67 per cent of Indian sport fans saving money specially to travel to watch their team or favourite athlete play. Over 77 per cent were of the view that they are willing to spend less on their partner's or child's birthday presents than on travelling to a major sporting event, it added.

The survey also found that 77 per cent of Indian sports fans are keen to travel to a sporting event so as not to miss out on a historic moment, while 81 per cent said they want to experience the live ambience in the stadium..

