Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coca-Cola global chief flags riots impact on businesses, says India should resolve issues in democratic manner

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:31 IST
Coca-Cola global chief flags riots impact on businesses, says India should resolve issues in democratic manner
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Days after communal clashes in New Delhi, beverages major Coca-Cola Global Chairman James Quincey on Monday flagged the impact of the riots on businesses, hoping India resolves its issues in a "democratic" manner. Quincey, who also serves as the chief executive officer of the Atlanta, a US-headquartered company, underlined that it is India's democratic credentials that make his over 133-year-old company look at the country as a market with long-term potential.

The comments, to a question on the impact of protests and riots on the beverages segment, days after communal clashes in New Delhi that left at least 42 dead, and after months of protests across the country against the government's move to amend citizenship rules. A recent report pegged the economic losses due to the New Delhi riots alone at Rs 25,000 crore.

"If there are disruptions in the functioning of a society, there will be some degree of problems for all businesses. "India is a vibrant democracy and it needs to work out what is going on. It is hoped that things get worked out in an appropriate democratic manner," Quincey told reporters.

When asked about the concerns of a consumption slowdown, Quincey said the company does not get affected too much over an uptick or a dip in sales for a particular quarter and is looking forward to a strong 2020 in India. Quincey said in 2019, India has become the fifth largest market for the company globally in terms of volumes and it is targeting to take it to the fourth position in the next five years.

The company sold 1 billion case units in the country in 2019, attaining the milestone 21 years after its entry into the country, and the target is to double the volumes to 2 billion case units in the next five years, he said. The aim is to ensure India becomes the third largest market in the world, Quincey said, without disclosing a timeline for the same.

The company, which is under criticism for the high amount of sugar in its drinks, has been reducing the sugar content in Maaza and Thums Up for the last eight months, a company executive said. The target is to get the sugar content in the drinks to the 6 grams level, he said.

Quincey said both India as well as global markets showed an increase in carbonated drinks which it calls as "sparkling beverages", including in domestic brands like Thums Up and Limca as well. It can be noted that multiple people have expressed concerns over the health impact of such drinks. In order to achieve its aim of doubling sales, the company will expand in the fruit segments, Quincey said adding that the ambitious target will involve new forays on the products, innovations and technology fronts.

Currently, the company has tapped into four different fruits, with one each for the north, east, west and south regions, an executive said. The chief executive said the company is on track to complete the Rs 11,000-crore investment on the healthier fruit options announced in 2017 and should complete the same by the end of 2022.

On plastic usage concerns, Quincey said the solution is ensuring that there is no wastage of the bottles and ensuring that all the bottles come back for recycling. He said that currently, 90 per cent of the plastic bottles are making their way to the recycling facilities and the target is to take the number to 100 per cent and also ensure that the recycled plastic is "food grade".

Quincey added that the carbon footprint of the recycled PET (plastic) bottles is much lesser than a glass bottle as well. To a question on the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, he said it does not see significant impact due to supply chain issues but hinted that it can get affected if the issues prolong.

There is also resilience in the business because of its localized nature in every geography that it operates in. Quincey also denied reports of the company aiming to launch cannabis-infused drinks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs TN govt to file response on plea seeking action

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a detailed response on the anti-CAA protests happening across the state. A bench Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Krishnan Ramasamy gave the direction on a petition w...

Singapore registers two more coronavirus cases on Monday

Singapore on Monday confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the city-state to 108. The Health Ministry said one of the cases is linked to a cluster at Wizlearn Technologies at the Science Park hub i...

J&K: Police file charge sheet against two for provocative speeches

Srinagar, Mar 2 PTI&#160;Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against two men for allegedly making provocative speeches at the funeral of a militant in Ganderbal district of Jammu and KashmirPolice presented a charge sheet against Mohammad...

Illegal money being paid every month to public servants in Chhattisgarh: CBDT on I-T raids

Illegal gratification was being paid to public servants every month in Chhattisgarh and this was revealed after the Income Tax Department raided multiple people, including state government officials, the CBDT said on Monday. It added that u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020