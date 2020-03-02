Left Menu
India willing to share all military hardware made in the country with Bangladesh: FS Shringla

  • Dhaka
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 20:26 IST
India is ready to share with Bangladesh any military hardware being manufactured in the country for India's defence forces, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday as he underlined the potential for robust defence cooperation between the two neighbours

Addressing a seminar at the Bangladesh Institute for International Studies (BIISS) here, Shringla said Bangladesh has become India's largest development partner in the world and India's largest trade partner in the region. Over 75 separate dialogue mechanisms connect our Governments and people in an effort to build the strongest possible framework for a permanent partnership. Shringla, a former Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, is in Bangladesh on his first visit to the country. He said Indo-Bangladesh partnership will reach its true potential when the two sides equally recognise that their interests converge and there is a mutuality of benefit. "This is why we believe that our ongoing efforts to develop a robust partnership between our militaries emphasises trust of a high order. Especially since we are willing to share with you any and all military hardware being manufactured in India for use by our military, the top Indian diplomat said amidst China making efforts to sell weapons, including submarines, to Bangladesh

Shringla said India also welcomes the opportunity for Indian officers to train at premier military institutions of Bangladesh, just as the Indian side is ready to open military training institutes at all levels – from officer cadet training to specialised higher command training – to Bangladesh.

