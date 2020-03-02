Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar dented as coronavirus damage spurs interest rate cut bets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 21:26 IST
FOREX-Dollar dented as coronavirus damage spurs interest rate cut bets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. dollar slipped to a fresh one-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday, as investors bet on the U.S. Federal Reserve easing policy in a bid to counter the negative impact from the spread of the new coronavirus. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six other major currencies, was 0.44% lower at 97.543; after slipping to a 1-month low of 97.296.

Global risk assets, including equities, were hammered hard last week as investors worried about the economic impact of the global spread of the virus. The panic in global markets prompted U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to issue a statement late on Friday saying the Fed would "act as appropriate" to support the economy.

Investors took his comments as a hint that the Fed will deliver a cut when it meets March 17-18, and as an encouragement to central banks around the world to follow suit. Futures now imply a 50 basis point cut at the meeting. "The U.S. dollar continued to bleed strength as the spreading coronavirus heightened expectations for shock and awe caliber interest rate cuts by America's central bank," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

U.S. manufacturing activity grew at the most tepid pace in six months in February as the supply chain disruptions arising from the coronavirus outbreak dragged on output and new orders, a survey of purchasing managers showed on Monday. The damage to global markets due to the spread of the coronavirus has raised hopes of a coordinated policy action from global monetary authorities.

But policymakers at the European Central Bank, including its president, Christine Lagarde, have shown reluctance to cut rates from the current minus 0.5%. "I would be cautious in thinking the ECB does anything other than liquidity provision," said Colin Harte, head of multi-asset at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

Markets now see a 50-50 chance of some kind of ECB easing next week and a rate cut of 10 basis points in April. On Monday, the euro was up 0.9% against the dollar.

The yen, which tends to draw investors during times of geopolitical or financial stress as Japan is the worlds biggest creditor nation, was up 0.5% against the dollar despite Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda saying the BOJ would take necessary steps to stabilize financial markets. Sterling came under renewed pressure on Monday, dropping to a 4-1/2 month low against the euro, as traders took a cautious view at the start of talks between Britain and the European Union on their future relationship after Brexit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson backs 'fantastic' Patel amid bullying row; govt announces inquiry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Priti Patel is a fantastic home secretary as he backed his senior Cabinet minister amid a row over the resignation of her top civil servant, while the government announced an internal inquiry in...

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Coronavirus hits global factories; chances of monetary policy easing rise

Global factories took a beating in February from the coronavirus outbreak, with activity in China shrinking at a record pace, surveys showed on Monday, raising the prospect of a coordinated policy response by central banks to prevent a glob...

Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality after Turkey opens border

A young Syrian boy died on Monday after being pulled from the sea when a boat capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek officials said, the first reported fatality since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe.S...

Iranian urges India to ensure well-being of all Indians

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday urged Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indians and not let senseless violence prevail. Indias Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday that law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020