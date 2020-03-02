Left Menu
Incredible India website launched in Chinese, Arabic and Spanish

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:33 IST
The Incredible India website has been launched in Arabic, Chinese and Spanish to attract tourists from these countries. Speaking at the launch of the website, Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the aim of the multi-lingual website is to showcase various tourism products of India on a global platform and increase tourism awareness, attractions and opportunities by providing tourists with personalised and contextual digital experiences.

"Today Incredible India website and mobile app were being launched in Chinese, Arabic and Spanish languages with the main objective of effectively connecting with visitors in countries where these languages are predominant, through web and social media platforms; and thus establish better contact with them," he said. The website was earlier available in English and Hindi.

In 2019, India witnessed the arrival of more than 10.9 million foreign tourists, of which about six lakh people spoke Chinese, around two lakh spoke Arabic, and 1.25 lakh spoke Spanish..

