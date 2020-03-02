Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia President, CEO Rajeev Suri steps down

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 21:55 IST
Nokia President, CEO Rajeev Suri steps down

India-origin President and CEO of Finnish telecom major Nokia, Rajeev Suri, has decided to quit the company to pursue his own interests, according to a company statement. Nokia’s Board of Directors has appointed Pekka Lundmark as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia who will take charge of his new role on September 1, 2020. Suri, who has been working for Nokia for last 25 years, said, "I have wanted to do something different. Nokia will always be part of me, and I want to thank everyone that I have worked with over the years for helping make Nokia a better place and me a better leader. "I leave the company with a belief that a return to better performance is on the horizon and with pride for what we have accomplished over time." Suri earlier had indicated to the Nokia board that he was considering stepping down from his role at some point in the future, provided a solid succession plan was in place. "Nokia's Board of Directors has conducted a structured process for CEO succession and has been working closely with Suri to develop internal candidates and identify external candidates. That process culminated today, March 2, 2020, when Nokia’s Board of Directors made the decision to move forward with Lundmark's appointment," the statement said

Suri will leave his current position on August 31, 2020 and continue to serve as an advisor to the Nokia Board until January 1, 2021. During his tenure as CEO of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks, Suri led a significant consolidation of the telecommunications infrastructure sector with a turnaround of Nokia Siemens Networks including the disposal of multiple non-core assets, the integration of Alcatel-Lucent and successful diversification into new software and enterprise markets. "Under his leadership, Nokia became one of the top two players in telecommunications infrastructure, rising from a number four position, with the scope and scale for long-term success," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson backs 'fantastic' Patel amid bullying row; govt announces inquiry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Priti Patel is a fantastic home secretary as he backed his senior Cabinet minister amid a row over the resignation of her top civil servant, while the government announced an internal inquiry in...

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Coronavirus hits global factories; chances of monetary policy easing rise

Global factories took a beating in February from the coronavirus outbreak, with activity in China shrinking at a record pace, surveys showed on Monday, raising the prospect of a coordinated policy response by central banks to prevent a glob...

Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality after Turkey opens border

A young Syrian boy died on Monday after being pulled from the sea when a boat capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek officials said, the first reported fatality since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe.S...

Iranian urges India to ensure well-being of all Indians

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday urged Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indians and not let senseless violence prevail. Indias Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday that law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020