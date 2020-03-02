US to cap number of U.S.-based employees of major Chinese news outlets

The United States will cap the number of U.S.-based employees at several major Chinese news organizations, a senior administration official said on Monday.

Washington also plans in the near future to establish limits on the duration of stay for Chinese journalists in United States, the official told reporters.

(Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

