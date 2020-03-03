Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 11:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 09:58 IST
Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears
Australia's central bank (file photo)

Australia's central bank cut interest rates to record lows on Tuesday in what is expected to be the first in a spate of policy stimulus around the world to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

This was the fourth reduction by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in less than a year, bringing the cash rate to 0.5% amid mounting evidence momentum in the A$2 trillion ($1.30 trillion) economy has stalled. In a short post-meeting statement Governor Philip Lowe said the coronavirus epidemic was having a "significant" hit on Australia's economy and that it was difficult to predict how large and long-lasting the effects will be.

The Board "will continue to monitor developments closely and assess the implications of the coronavirus for the economy. The Board is prepared to ease monetary policy further to support the Australian economy," Lowe added. Only two economists polled by Reuters last week expected the RBA to cut rates but market turmoil driven by growing pandemic fears shifted expectations, prompting as many as 17 of the 40 polled to swing to predict an easing by Monday.

Markets had also swung wildly in recent days to price in a move amid speculation policymakers would have to act to steady market panic over the virus. Indeed, some speculators had wagered the RBA would cut by more than 25 basis points and were forced to cover short positions in the Aussie on the decision. That pushed the local dollar up from a recent 11-year trough to $0.6559.

Financial futures imply the next move to 0.25% by June at which point policymakers are also expected to launch quantitative easing for the first time in Australia. The virus outbreak is plunging the world economy into its worst downturn since the global financial crisis more than 10 years ago, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development warned on Monday, urging governments and central banks to fight back to avoid an even steeper slump.

Finance Ministers of the Group of 7 advanced economies and their central bank governors will hold a conference call later in the day to discuss measures to deal with the virus and its mounting economic toll. Markets are also pricing in a 50 basis point cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve this month.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government was working closely with the RBA on a response to the coronavirus outbreak, adding both were "highly aligned" in their understanding of the challenges before them. Morrison also urged the country's biggest banks to lower their lending rates.

Commonwealth Bank and Westpac were quick to respond, reducing their variable home loan rates by 25 basis points.

RECESSION RISKS

In Australia, the tourism, transport, hospitality, and retail sectors have been jolted by a travel ban on China since the start of February. A raft of data this week prompted economists to downgrade their expectations for a fourth-quarter gross domestic product after growth in exports and government spending disappointed.

Data on Wednesday is expected to show Australia's economy expanded by a pedestrian 0.3% in the December quarter, taking annual growth to a sub-trend 1.9%. In a troubling sign, Lowe said GDP growth in the current quarter was likely to be "noticeably weaker" than earlier expected.

AMP economist Shane Oliver said there was a risk of a contraction in the fourth quarter. "In fact, if December quarter growth turns out to be negative a recession may have already begun," he said.

"Given the rising risk of recession, further policy stimulus is clearly required." ($1 = 1.5340 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

IATA requests global suspension of slot rules due to coronavirus

The International Air Transport Association IATA is contacting aviation regulators worldwide to request that the rules governing the use of airport slots be suspended immediately and for the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19 the cor...

Cybercriminals taking advantage of novel coronavirus emergency

The World Health Organization recently issued a coronavirus scam alert to aware the public against cybercriminals pretending themselves as WHO representatives to steal money or sensitive information such as user names and passwords.Criminal...

Coronavirus death toll climbs to 2,943 in China, infected cases witness surge globally

The coronavirus death toll in China climbed to 2,943 with 31 more deaths, while 125 confirmed cases were reported, the lowest since the virus outbreak in the country, Chinese health officials said on Tuesday even as the deadly disease wreak...

FOREX-Yen climbs as hopes for G7 rescue waver

The safe-haven Japanese yen gained on the dollar on Tuesday, as the market tempered hopes for global monetary easing with worries about its scale and efficacy in combating the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.G7 finance ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020