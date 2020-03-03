Left Menu
VE Commercial Vehicles unveils BS-VI range of trucks, buses

  • PTI
  • Indore
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 12:33 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 12:33 IST
Indore, Mar 3 ( PTI) Volvo Group and Eicher Motors' joint venture VE Commercial Vehicles on Tuesday unveiled its entire BS-VI range of trucks and buses at its Pithampur manufacturing facility here, ahead of the April 1 deadline of the implementation of the new emission norms. The company also launched its innovative BS-VI solution, EUTECH6, which offers higher fuel-efficiency and improved productivity. Eicher had unveiled its first BS-VI offering in June last year with introduction of new-generation Pro2000 series. The country's third largest commercial vehicle maker offers vehicles in the 4.9-55 tonnes range. The deliveries of the BS-VI vehicles have already started in select markets and the entire new range of trucks and buses will be available pan-India starting this month, the company said. The upgrade of the product portfolio to BS-VI is in line with VE Commercial's vision to modernise trucks as well as the country's transportation sector, the company's managing director and chief executive officer Vinod Aggarwal said at the unveiling. "The Eicher’s new BS-VI offering takes a lead in providing the most comprehensive and innovative solution for our customers. Our efficient and reliable BSVI engine technology is backed by over six years of experience of supplying Euro VI base engines to the Volvo Group. "Coupled with this, our new Uptime solution, an additional support service, is aimed at ensuring a differentiated aftersales experience for our customers," he said. The EUTECH6 solution will not only reduce fuel costs but will significantly improve productivity for the Eicher customers with new uptime solutions, he added. The solution offers unique mix of Euro VI base engine expertise, technological edge and uptime solutions. " Our extensive competence development program for technicians in our dealer network and for drivers of our customers will ensure seamless transition to BS-VI across the country," Aggarwal said

The Uptime Centre will offer service support with a team of diagnostic experts offering remote and predictive diagnostics and specialised field support to all BS-VI Eicher vehicles, which is in addition to the 24x7 Eicher On-Road Service (EOS) to provide highway assistance across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

