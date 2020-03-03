Left Menu
GE Steam Power bags USD 32 mn order from CPRI

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 14:28 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 14:28 IST
GE Steam Power India on Tuesday said it has bagged a USD 32 million (about Rs 230 crore) order for supplying two short circuit generator systems of 2,500 MVA to Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), Bengaluru. CPRI is an autonomous society under Ministry of Power.

The contract was awarded to GE Power Systems India Private Ltd (GEPSIPL) by CPRI, a company statement said. The scope of the project includes supply, installation, commissioning and testing of two sets of 2,500 MVA short circuit generators with super excitation, driving and auxiliary systems, ready for parallel operation in synchronisation with the existing 2,500 MVA generator to yield short circuit powers of 2,500 MVA, 5,000 MVA and 7,500 MVA, respectively, the statement said.

The generator will be manufactured at GE's factory in Sanand, Gujarat. The project is envisaged to be operational by 2022. The addition of 2 x 2,500 MVA short circuit generators to the existing one in HPL, Bengaluru will upgrade the capacity of the high-power lab to 7,500 MVA, making it the highest capacity short circuit capacity laboratory in India.

The project is an initiative by Ministry of Power to grow high-power laboratory in India, creating an opportunity for the country to become a global hub for short circuit testing of electrical equipment under the flagship 'Make in India' program..

