KARAM Mobile Studios to be Installed to Commemorate National Safety Week 2020

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:06 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:06 IST
The KARAM Mobile Studios will cover the Southern, Eastern & Western parts of the country NEW DELHI, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KARAM Industries, India's leading Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing enterprise, is celebrating National Safety Week 2020, observed on 4th March. On this occasion, KARAM Mobile Studios will be installed in three key cities - Vizag, Haldia and Pune. The aim is to cover the Southern, Eastern & Western parts of the country and spread awareness about the safety of the workers at their respective workplaces. The complete range of the personal protective equipment (PPE) with more than 150 products from different PPE categories, industries, and hazards will be showcased in the MDVs accompanied with demo sessions, testing and interactive training workshops for the workers.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sandeep Arora, National Sales Head, KARAM Industries, said, "We, at KARAM, aim to spread awareness about safety through multiple activations throughout the year. The National Safety Week is the right platform for us to address the importance of safety at work for the workforce in the country. Safety is a crucial aspect of work, however, it is neglected due to lack of awareness and knowledge of essential tools. KARAM's demo Vans are an extension of our beliefs as they cover vast parts of the nation, in a tryst to save lives." In the initial phases of spreading awareness, KARAM successfully covered states like Delhi/NCR, Lucknow, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala. The main objective is to cover all parts of India to spread 'safety awareness'. Last year, the third installation of the mobile studio was initiated in Mumbai. Through this initiative, the KARAM Mobile Studios has cumulatively covered a distance of 300,000 + kms and has witnessed participation from 3,00,000+ workers and 2500+ companies. About KARAM Industries: KARAM is India's leading Personal Protective Equipment Manufacturing enterprise, and is rated as one of the finest Indian companies providing world-class PPE. KARAM ranks as the number one company in the field of Personal Safety in the country, and among one of the top ten Fall Protection manufacturing companies in the World. Its product range includes Personal Protective Equipment like safety helmets, safety eyewear, hearing protection, face protection, hand protection, protective work wear, safety shoes, and a vast range of Fall Protection Equipment. Besides these, engineered safety solutions like anchorage systems, specialized rope access, evacuation and rescue products, and confined space entry egress systems also form a part of KARAM's Product Portfolio. KARAM Training and Consultancy is a specialized wing created for providing training and safety consultancy in the field of work-at-height in India.

PWR PWR.

