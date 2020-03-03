Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African economy enters second recession in two years

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 17:53 IST
South African economy enters second recession in two years

South Africa entered its second recession in two years in the final quarter of last year as agriculture, transport and construction contracted, data showed on Tuesday, highlighting the impact of power cuts on the economy.

The recession is another setback to President Cyril Ramaphosa's efforts to revive the economy and stave off a downgrade of the country's sovereign debt to below investment grade by rating agency Moody's. Statistics South Africa said the economy shrank 1.4% in the fourth quarter, following a revised 0.8% contraction in the third quarter. Agriculture declined 7.6%, transport 7.2%, construction 5.9%, electricity 4% and retail 3.8%, the data showed.

"You can lay a lot of the blame on (power utility) Eskom and the loadshedding (power cuts). But you must also blame government -- reform is happening way too slowly," said Wayne McCurrie, an FNB portfolio manager . Regular power cuts as Eskom fails to meet electricity demand have seen a steady decline in South African business and consumer confidence.

Eskom implemented the worst power cuts in more than a decade in December. It forced some mines to shut down and disrupted thousands of smaller businesses that couldn't rely on backup generators. Spending shrank 1.2% in quarter-on-quarter terms after contracting by a revised 0.4% in the third quarter, Stats SA said.

"Spending of money is different, I feel it in the fluctuation of my lifestyle. I'm spending less," said self-employed Msimeki Mabuza, 34. South African retailers have struggled to increase earnings as cash-strapped shoppers spend money on food rather than higher-margin discretionary goods such as electronics, hurting the likes of Walmart-controlled Massmart.

Small businesses were also feeling the pain. "It is tough," said 62-year old Lesley Nkosi, who sells fruits and vegetables on the sidewalk of a street a few blocks from Pretoria's Union Buildings, which houses Ramaphosa's office. "Since last year I have noticed people aren't buying as much as they used to. They don't have money."

Banks have also struggled to increase their earnings at home and are increasingly relying on businesses elsewhere in Africa to maintain their performance. Nedbank, one of South Africa's four largest banks, on Tuesday reported a near 7% drop in full-year profit and revised a key profitability target as the worsening economy pushed up defaults and cut demand for credit.

Last week, the National Treasury cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to 0.9% and said it would cut the public-sector wage bill to contain a rising budget deficit. "The Treasury is now clearly on a pro-growth trajectory," Razia Khan, chief Africa and Middle East economist at Standard Chartered Bank. "The shock nature of this GDP print highlights just how urgent an exercise that is, and how there is no room to get it wrong." (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Larry King)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

98.33% attendance recorded in CBSE class XII exam in north-east Delhi on Monday

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Tuesday said that the Class XII exam went off peacefully and the centres in violence-hit north-east Delhi recorded 98.33 per cent attendance. The history Class XII exam today went off peacefu...

FCA India launches Jeep Wrangler Rubicon at Rs 68.94 lakh

Automobile maker FCA India on Tuesday launched its Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV model priced at Rs 68.94 lakh all-India price. The deliveries of the imported four-wheel drive, five-door SUV will begin on March 15, 2020, the company said in ...

ANALYST VIEW 5-G7 vows "all appropriate tools" to battle virus damage but no specifics

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said on Tuesday they were committed to using all appropriate policy tools to support economic growth but stopped short of outlining specific measures to contain damage from the coronavirus.Exp...

Arunachal taking steps to improve ranking in education sector:

The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated certain measures to improve the ranking of the state in the education sector, the Assembly was informed on Tuesday. Education Minister Taba Tedir replying to a question of Congress MLA Ninong E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020