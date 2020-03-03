Left Menu
Development News Edition

G7 'ready to take action' to stem coronavirus risks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:28 IST
G7 'ready to take action' to stem coronavirus risks

Paris, Mar 3 (AFP) Top officials from the Group of Seven nations vowed Tuesday to use "all appropriate policy tools" to prevent the coronavirus crisis from damaging the global economy, but held back on unveiling specific relief measures for now. The G7 finance ministers and central bank chiefs held an emergency conference call as concerns grew that the spreading epidemic could imperil growth and possible drive some countries into a recession.

"G7 finance ministers are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy during this phase," the group said after the talks. Central bankers from the world's most advanced economies -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- will also ensure "price stability and economic growth while maintaining the resilience of the financial system," it said.

Companies worldwide have been buffeted by actions taken by governments to stem the outbreak of coronavirus infections since they emerged in China, where entire cities have been locked down and factories shut. Fears that the crisis will deepen sent equity markets into a tailspin last week, though indices have recovered this week on expectations that officials would take action, such as cutting interest rates or providing emergency financing.

Yet no details of potential actions were released in the G7's statement. "This is a disappointment compared to previous hopes of an immediate and coordinated fiscal package and interest rate cuts," said Jennifer McKeown, an economist at Capital Economics in London.

Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com, said that despite the G7's pledge to cooperate, "we have no real coordination and no real action." Europe's main stock markets trimmed their gains following the G7 announcement, but remained firmly higher. Wall Street was also set to open higher according to futures trading. Alongside growing health fears, governments are scrambling to calm worries of widespread economic disruptions that saw major stock markets lose over 10 percent of their value last week.

The outbreak has now killed more than 3,100 people and infected over 90,000 as it spreads around the world. Even before the G7's conference call, officials had been trying to reassure investors that they stand ready to cushion shocks to markets or to the wider economy.

"We stand ready to take appropriate and targeted measures, as necessary and commensurate with the underlying risks," European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said in a statement Tuesday. The Bank of England will "take all necessary steps" to support the UK economy from coronavirus fallout, said governor Mark Carney ahead of the G7 talks.

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank also issued a joint statement Monday pledging to help countries deal with the fallout from the epidemic. "We will use our available instruments to the fullest extent possible, including emergency financing, policy advice, and technical assistance," the lending institutions said.

And US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Friday issued a statement pledging the Fed would "use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy". Eurozone finance ministers are also set to hold a conference call on Wednesday.

"There will be coordinated action," said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. While the outbreak has only just begun to slow factory output or empty retailers' shelves outside of China, it has already hit the transportation and tourism sectors hard, and seen companies scale back travel and cancel conventions.

The OECD warned Monday the global economy risks an outright contraction in the first quarter as it slashed its global GDP forecast by half a percentage point to 2.4 percent, the lowest rate since the 2008-09 financial crisis. It said growth could slow to 1.5 percent if the epidemic is not brought under control in the coming months.(AFP) PMS PMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

New York City school closed Tuesday after suspected case of coronavirus - statement

A New York City school says it will be closed on Tuesday after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected in its community, the SAR Academy and SAR High School said in a statement.The school said the closure was a precautionary measure an...

Olympics-IOC confident of Tokyo Games success despite coronavirus

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Tuesday gave further strong backing to this summers Tokyo Olympics and urged athletes to prepare full steam despite the coronavirus threat. We are preparing for a successful Olympic Games Tokyo 202...

Rohit Sharma presented with customised Real Madrid Jersey

Star India opener Rohit Shama was on Tuesday presented a customised jersey by Spanish football giants Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Emilio Butragueo Santos, Director of Institutional Relations handed over the jersey...

Under special circumstances, one can directly approach HC for anticipatory bail: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that under special circumstances, a person apprehending arrest can move a high court directly seeking anticipatory bail without approaching a sessions court first. A five-judge bench of the Allahabad High ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020