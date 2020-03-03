Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate due to virus risk

Washington, Mar 3 (AFP) The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday implemented an emergency rate cut, responding to the growing economic risk caused by the coronavirus epidemic and giving President Donald Trump the stimulus he has called for

In a unanimous decision, the Fed's policy-setting committee cut its key interest rate by a half point to a range of 1.0-1.25

In a statement, the central bank said "the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," and the Fed "is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook." (AFP) SCY

