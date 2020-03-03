Left Menu
Development News Edition

COLUMN-Policy still shy as decimation of world stocks apes 2008

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:09 IST
COLUMN-Policy still shy as decimation of world stocks apes 2008

The first 10% weekly stock market drop since 2008 shows investors fear the coronavirus epidemic could be as damaging to the economy as the global banking crash. The economic policy response so far is nowhere near. Investors must now decide whether last week's market plunge was exaggerated and whether central banks and finance ministries now talking to each other are being reasonable in hesitating - or whether governments have underestimated this and coordinated policy measures are needed to stop the rot.

While vastly different on obvious levels, the COVID-19 pandemic is similar to the financial crisis of 2007-2008 in that they both involve cross-border contagion that could trigger a downturn and can't be snuffed out by just one country's actions. JPMorgan, for example, says its markets models now indicate an almost 90% chance of U.S. recession ahead, and no year-on-year growth in global real GDP this year for the first time in more than decade.

Markets are fearful that second- and third-round impacts of prolonged supply chain and workplace disruptions could lead to layoffs, bankruptcies and banking stress. That's largely why futures markets moved so quickly to price two whopping half point Federal Reserve interest rate cuts by July as well a series of extraordinary rate cuts from other major central banks to boot. The Fed obliged by delivering one of those cuts in an emergency move on Tuesday.

NO SHOCK OR AWE But pronouncements over the past week by other central bankers, including the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, on any similar moves to Tuesday's Fed decision have continuously been qualified by "if needed" or "as necessary" and stop short of pledging immediate coordinated support. Fiscal policy measures are still a relatively loose collection of local efforts.

Even though markets had rallied on Monday and early Tuesday in anticipation of an extraordinary statement from the Group of Seven economic powers, the statement itself contained no direct calls for concerted new government spending or coordinated central bank action. The G7 instead preferred a more vague commitment to 'appropriate' policies' while they "stand ready to cooperate further on timely and effective measures." And despite an instant spike higher on the subsequent Fed decision, stocks are already paring back gains of the prior 24 hours. There's a legitimate feeling among many governments the shock from virus spread is still largely a temporary supply-side hiatus that a demand stimulus would do little to resolve. One senior G7 source told Reuters on Tuesday: "It is not yet possible to predict how the epidemic will develop. So the impression is that it’s still too early for such a step."

ECONOMIC NATIONALISM One nagging concern for investors is that global policymakers' muted response so far is symptomatic of a revival of economic nationalism in recent years, which has led to a series of protectionist trade wars, many damaged alliances and neutralised international institutions.

The G20 was set up to deal with the Asia financial collapse of the late 1990s. It was largely sidestepped during the trade war between Washington and Beijing last year. When the finance chiefs from the group met about a week ago in Riyadh, their statement contained only passing reference to the coronavirus, underwhelming markets. In contrast, the concerted 'shock and awe' response after the crash in 2008 culminated in unprecedented monetary easing among the world's central banks and, by 2009, commitments from Group of 20 economic powers to a $1.1 trillion fiscal stimulus and a promise to prevent systemically important banks failing.

Portfolio managers at Barings said on Monday they were "somewhat skeptical" of both the appetite and ability of powers to coordinate monetary and fiscal policies akin to 2008. "Confrontational rhetoric between world powers and sanctions issued by the U.S. as recently as last week make U.S. leadership in this crisis appear unlikely," said sovereign debt heads Ricardo Adrogue and Cem Karacadag. One official at a major central bank told Reuters on Monday that he felt the spirit of cooperation between monetary authorities was still good, but much less so among political institutions. "Faced with this kind of a global stress to humanity, it's my wish that nationalism would be sidelined at least temporarily."

The pandemic provides a test of whether economic nationalism has irreversibly undermined such collaborative institutions. If that fails, investors should worry that there may be no cavalry to ride to the rescue this time around. (Twitter: @reutersMikeD Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Edward Tobin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince William in Ireland on first senior UK royal visit since Brexit

Britains Prince William arrived in Dublin on Tuesday with his wife Kate, making a symbolic show of friendship with a close neighbour on the first official trip abroad by senior royals since Brexit. William wore a green tie and Kate a green ...

U.S. willing to give Turkey ammunition for Syria's Idlib

The United States is willing to give NATO ally Turkey ammunition alongside humanitarian assistance in northwestern Syria where Ankara is in a deepening standoff with Russia, the U.S. special representative for the region said on Tuesday. Ad...

Sanders looks to head off resurgent Biden in Super Tuesday voting

Bernie Sanders looked to take command of the Democratic presidential race on Tuesday as polls opened in the biggest round of voting, while his main rival Joe Biden aimed to muscle aside upstart Michael Bloomberg and consolidate support from...

Solomon Quaynor appointed as AfDB's Vice President for Private Sector

The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Solomon Quaynor as the Vice President for the Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization Complex, effective from 1st May 2020.Quaynor, a national of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020