Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliamentary panel suggests lower GST rate for auto sector

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 22:14 IST
Parliamentary panel suggests lower GST rate for auto sector
Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles Image Credit: ANI

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday suggested lower GST rate for the automobile segment at least till the revival of the sector, and uniform road tax across all states against the backdrop of negative growth in the automobile production since July 2018. A parliamentary panel had examined the Demands for Grants 2020-21 of Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) and tabled its report in Parliament.

The automobile industry in India is one of the largest and fastest-growing sector and constitutes 27 per cent of industrial gross domestic product (GDP) and 49 per cent of manufacturing GDP. It provides about 37 million direct and indirect jobs and 15 per cent of total GST collection amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh crore. "But, the committee observes that of late, there is a negative growth in the automobile production since July 2018," said the report.

The committee noted that some of the factors that contributed to slowdown are non-availability of credit facility to consumers, stringent rules for loan sanction by banks, rise in price due to the upfront payment of third-party insurance for 5 years, introduction of BS-VI vehicles from April 2020; and higher rate of GST on automobiles and components. Amid slowdown in the sector, the committee, among other things, recommended to either suspend or postpone the upfront payment of insurance for 5 years for the time being and reduction in GST rate to a lower slab "at least till the revival of the auto sector".

Further, it made a case for introduction of incentive-based scrappage policy for creating purchase demand for new vehicles, reduction in import duty on lithium-ion cell battery which is used for operating the e-vehicles and levy of uniform road tax across all states. The report said the committee "is pleased to note" that the Delhi-Chandigarh highway has been declared as the first e-vehicle friendly expressway of the country.

It desires that other expressways, including Delhi-Jaipur and Mumbai-Pune expressways, may also be made completely e-vehicle friendly soon with charging infrastructure in place at regular and frequent intervals..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Predators playing with heavy hearts in Minnesota

The Nashville Predators will play Tuesday night in Minnesota but their hearts will be back home. At least 22 people were killed late Monday and early Tuesday as tornadoes roared through the Nashville area, injuring more than 150 people and ...

Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests

Bernie Sanders was looking to cement his lead in the Democratic U.S. presidential race as the biggest round of voting got underway on Tuesday, while his main rival Joe Biden aimed to muscle aside upstart Michael Bloomberg and consolidate su...

WRAPUP 8-U.S. cuts rates over coronavirus; G7 pledges action but no quick fix

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move to shield the worlds largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, as Group of Seven finance officials pledged unspecified appropriate policy moves. The Fed s...

Resurgent Biden challenges Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests

Bernie Sanders was looking to cement his lead in the Democratic U.S. presidential race as the biggest round of voting got underway on Tuesday, while his main rival Joe Biden aimed to muscle aside upstart Michael Bloomberg and consolidate su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020