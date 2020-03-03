Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets on firm footing after emergency U.S. Fed rate cut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 22:54 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets on firm footing after emergency U.S. Fed rate cut

Emerging markets stocks and currencies rose on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move to combat the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, raising hopes for other central banks around the world to follow suit.

The U.S. central bank said it was cutting rates by half a percentage point to a target range of 1.00% to 1.25%, shortly after a statement from G7 financial officials earlier in the day failed to detail concrete measures to help economies stabilize from damage caused by a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak. "Clearly the Fed is alarmed by the risks posed directly by the coronavirus, but also indirectly via the panic that took hold of financial markets last week," said James McCann, senior global economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"This step should provide some comfort to markets, boost borrowers and help support confidence." The surprise move sent the U.S. dollar to a fresh six-week low, before paring losses and helped MSCI's index for emerging market currencies gain 0.4%, while its Latin American counterpart rose 0.8%.

A basket of emerging market stocks rose 1.4%. Turkey's lira outperformed its peers with a 1.5% jump to 6.0268 against the greenback, briefly touching its strongest level in nearly three weeks.

"The Turkish lira was one of the worst performing currencies last week, so investors are clearly happy with the stimulus measures being brought forward," said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. Turkish stocks also led gainers with its 3.6% jump, among equities in the emerging markets space, while Argentine stocks led gains among Latin American equities.

South Africa's rand also firmed against the dollar, reversing losses from earlier in the day which were triggered by data that showed Africa's most industrialized economy entered its second recession in two years in the final quarter of last year. Russia's rouble added to gains after the rate decision by the Fed as well as being boosted by a recovery in oil prices.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Predators playing with heavy hearts in Minnesota

The Nashville Predators will play Tuesday night in Minnesota but their hearts will be back home. At least 22 people were killed late Monday and early Tuesday as tornadoes roared through the Nashville area, injuring more than 150 people and ...

Resurgent Biden challenges front-runner Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests

Bernie Sanders was looking to cement his lead in the Democratic U.S. presidential race as the biggest round of voting got underway on Tuesday, while his main rival Joe Biden aimed to muscle aside upstart Michael Bloomberg and consolidate su...

WRAPUP 8-U.S. cuts rates over coronavirus; G7 pledges action but no quick fix

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move to shield the worlds largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, as Group of Seven finance officials pledged unspecified appropriate policy moves. The Fed s...

Resurgent Biden challenges Sanders in Super Tuesday presidential contests

Bernie Sanders was looking to cement his lead in the Democratic U.S. presidential race as the biggest round of voting got underway on Tuesday, while his main rival Joe Biden aimed to muscle aside upstart Michael Bloomberg and consolidate su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020