IMF, World Bank: April meetings to be held in 'virtual format'
Washington, Mar 3 (AFP) The spring gathering of finance ministers and central bankers held in Washington in April will be shifted to a "virtual format" due to the coronavirus epidemic, the IMF and World Bank said on Tuesday
The twice-yearly meetings of the development lending institutions attract thousands of officials and private sector participants from 180 member countries -- just the kind of gathering health authorities say should be avoided
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass said in a joint statement that "given growing health concerns related to the virus," they will switch "to a virtual format" for the meetings set for April 16-18. (AFP) SCYSCYSCY
