Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed cuts rates in emergency move to blunt coronavirus impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 02:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 02:28 IST
Fed cuts rates in emergency move to blunt coronavirus impact

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in a bid to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, but the emergency move failed to comfort U.S. financial markets roiled by fears of a deep and lasting slowdown. Indeed, though Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his view that the U.S. economy remains strong, he acknowledged that the spread of the virus had caused a material change in the U.S. central bank's outlook for growth.

The virus causes respiratory illness that has been fatal in an estimated 2% of cases, and governments and companies have shut schools and restricted travel and large gatherings in response, crimping factory output in China where the outbreak began and disrupting production of goods worldwide. "The virus and the measures that are being taken to contain it will surely weigh on economic activity, both here and abroad, for some time," Powell said in a news conference shortly after the central bank said it was cutting rates by a half percentage point to a target range of 1.00% to 1.25%.

"We've come to the view now that it is time to act in support of the economy," he said. “I do know that the U.S. economy is strong and we will get to the other side of this; I fully expect that we will return to solid growth and a solid labor market as well.” Still he acknowledged the outlook is uncertain and the situation "fluid."

The decision was unanimous among policymakers. It was the first rate cut outside of a regularly scheduled policymaker meeting since 2008 at the height of the financial crisis, underscoring how grave the central bank views the fast-evolving situation. Just over a week ago most Fed officials said they expected the effects of the virus to be temporary and stuck to their view that after three rate cuts last year the U.S. economy was well-positioned to weather shocks.

"The questions now become whether, how much, and when the Fed might deliver further monetary policy easing," Oxford Economics analyst Gregory Daco wrote in a note. "If Fed officials deem that odds of an impending recession are elevated, they’ll continue to be very aggressive in cutting rates." After the Fed's cut and initial jubilance on Wall Street over the early arrival of a rescue action from the central bank, losses in all three benchmark stock indexes deepened.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury dropped below 1% for the first time ever. Interest-rate futures traders priced in further Fed rate cuts in coming months. "Normally, markets would welcome a rate cut, and they were hoping for it," said Peter Kenny, Founder of Kenny's Commentary LLC. "Now that we've got it, the question is what's next?"

With 90,000 cases worldwide in 77 countries and territories, the virus has upended global supply chains, with companies daily warning of hits to their sales and profits. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank canceled their April meetings in Washington, joining the list of organizations pulling the plug on planned events.

EARLY DECISION The Fed's decision to cut interest rates before its scheduled policy meeting in two weeks reflects the urgency with which it feels it needs to act in order to prevent the possibility of a global recession, and opens the possibility that more action could come sooner than later.

Central bank easing can lubricate credit markets and boost demand by lowering the cost of borrowing. But, Powell noted, it cannot repair disrupted global supply chains or convince people to fly, attend meetings or even go to school, especially if local governments or companies bar such activities. "We do recognize that a rate cut will not reduce the rate of infection, it won't fix a broken supply chain; we get that, we don't think we have all the answers," Powell said. Still, he said, it will help support "overall economic activity."

Powell had earlier on Tuesday taken part in a conference call with the top finance authorities from the world's seven largest advanced economies, which concluded with a statement that they would take all appropriate measures to support the global economy. At his news conference, Powell said the Fed was in active discussions with other central banks, and said future coordinated action could yet arrive. Already there has been action by other central banks. Earlier on Tuesday, central banks in Australia and Malaysia cut rates and on Monday the Bank of Japan took steps to provide liquidity to stabilize financial markets there.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin applauded the Fed's decision, saying it would help the U.S. economy. In a tweet after the Fed move, President Donald Trump kept up what has been constant pressure on the central bank to do even more. "More easing and more cutting," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian wine fair Vinitaly postponed over coronavirus

Vinitaly, one of the largest international trade fairs for wine, has been postponed to mid-June as Italy battles to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus. The fair was due to start April 19 in the Italian city of Verona, 70 kms from a ...

World Bank announces up to $12 bln in immediate funds for coronavirus

The World Bank on Tuesday announced an initial 12 billion in immediate funds to assist countries grappling with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak that has spread quickly from China to over 60 countries.World Bank P...

Italy may set up new quarantine zone as coronavirus death toll jumps

Italys health authorities said on Tuesday they may set up a new quarantine red zone to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Europes worst-hit country, after the death toll and the number of cases jumped.Twenty-seven people died of the...

Fed cuts rates in emergency move to blunt coronavirus impact

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in a bid to shield the worlds largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, but the emergency move failed to comfort U.S. financial markets roiled by fears of a deep and lasting s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020