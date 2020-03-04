Taiwan's c.bank to stabilise forex market after Fed cuts rates

Taiwan's central bank will act to stabilise the foreign exchange market after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, a bank official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We don't know how powerful this will be," said the central bank official, speaking on condition of anonymity, referring to the impact of the U.S. decision on Taiwan's foreign exchange market.

The Taiwan dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar more than 0.7% on Wednesday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.