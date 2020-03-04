Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft, Accenture team up to help entrepreneurs amplify

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 12:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 12:44 IST
Microsoft, Accenture team up to help entrepreneurs amplify

Microsoft Corp. and Accenture said on Wednesday that they were teaming up to help deepen the reach of entrepreneurs and start-ups that are focused on social impact and sustainability. The joint initiative will provide hands-on support and technologies to social enterprises, helping them build scalable solutions and business models that can lead to more tangible and lasting benefits for a greater number of people around the world, the two companies said.

Microsoft and Accenture's collaboration is part of their shared vision to amplify the societal impact of emerging technology with the long-term goal of reaching a million lives globally, a joint statement said. "Through the programme, Microsoft Research India and Accenture Labs will help social enterprise startups test and validate proof-of-concepts; conduct design thinking sessions to help them re-envision the impact of their solutions; and provide support in exploring and using Microsoft technologies," it was stated.

With a particular focus on the areas of agriculture, education and healthcare, the programme will initially engage with startups in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, leveraging the MSR India Center for Societal impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Novel algorithm may help prevent fraudulent online transactions

Scientists have developed a new digital security algorithm which they say can help prevent fraudulent online transactions by increasing the randomness in the generation of user-authenticity tests like one-time passwords OTPs and CAPTCHA. Th...

Delhi violence: SC refers to HC plea by 10 riot victims seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches.

Delhi violence SC refers to HC plea by 10 riot victims seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches....

Coronavirus: Latest updates on Coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the Coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 12.40 p.m. Health Minister Harsh Vradhan says there are a total of 28 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in India 1 in Delhi, 6 in Ag...

Equity indices edge lower, banking and metal stocks drag

Equity indices extended morning losses on Wednesday, dragged down by selling in banks and metal scrips, as investors assessed the economic fallout of fast-spreading coronavirus. At 1 pm, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 353 points or 0.91 per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020