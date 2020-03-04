Skill development ministry to take steps to increase women participation: Pandey

The skills development ministry will ensure enhanced participation of women in the next phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said on Wednesday. The Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said his department is organising programmes on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8. "We will give priority to women in the next PMKVY," he told reporters here.

He added that the new schemes and programmes to be framed by the ministry will also focus on increasing participation of women. The government is planning to launch third phase of its flagship PMKVY in the next financial year.

The scheme, launched in 2015, was revamped in 2016 to impart skills to one crore people by 2020. The minister also appealed to the people to take preventive steps to contain spread of coronavirus..

