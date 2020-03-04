Kunal Gupta honoured with Philip Kotler's Emerging CEO Award at World Marketing Summit, India, 2020

New Delhi [India] March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kunal Gupta, Founder, Mount Talent Consulting Pvt Ltd, has won the iconic achievement award - "Emerging CEO of the year" at the World Marketing Summit - India, 2020 at the event organized at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. World Marketing Summit (WMS) was founded in 2010 by Prof Philip Kotler the world-leading marketing guru and father of modern marketing. WMS is a global alliance; a collaboration that unites the best minds from corporate sphere working in concert with public sector and community leaders to transform and translate marketing ideas and solutions into tackling real and focused socio-economic issues, and creating sustainable solutions through marketing-centric initiatives that are driven by social responsibility acting as their fulcrum.

Last year, PM Narendra Modi was honoured with the Philip Kotler Presidential Award for his outstanding leadership for the nation. According to the citation of the award, Kunal Gupta was selected for his remarkable achievements & innovative practices in the industry. It aims to enrich the competitiveness in the industry by encouraging and spreading examples of individuals and companies who have created innovative customer values and achieved successful market performance.

The award was presented by Laura Ries, co-founder of the advertising consultancy firm Ries & Ries and Shahnaz Hussain, Founder, Chairperson & Managing Director, the Shahnaz Hussain Group, India. Kunal Gupta also moderated a very large and complex debate with nine international speakers on "Next Decade Marketing & Globalizing your Business". The list includes well-known personalities from the industry, Laura Ries, Marc Oliver Opresnik, Indrajit Ghosh, Dr Jitender K Das, Dr Fahim Kibria, Ekta Sibal, to name a few.

"I feel extremely humbled & grateful to WMS on winning the honourable Philip Kotler Award for Emerging CEO. I would like to thank the jury for considering my work & selecting me for this precious award. I would also like to thank my entire team for the great work & making a mark in the Industry with cutting edge products & extremely high-quality delivery. As a company, we feel immensely proud at reaching this milestone and look forward to crossing many such in the future", said Kunal Gupta, Founder, Mount Talent Consulting Pvt Ltd. The World Marketing Summit is aimed to be one of the inspirational and dynamic events of its kind for celebrating and acknowledging the key players' great contribution and superb achievements in the industry. This will also promote motivation for other players to achieve better.

