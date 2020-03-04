Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kunal Gupta honoured with Philip Kotler's Emerging CEO Award at World Marketing Summit, India, 2020

Kunal Gupta, Founder, Mount Talent Consulting Pvt Ltd, has won the iconic achievement award - "Emerging CEO of the year" at the World Marketing Summit - India, 2020 at the event organized at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 14:45 IST
Kunal Gupta honoured with Philip Kotler's Emerging CEO Award at World Marketing Summit, India, 2020
Kunal Gupta, Founder, Mount Talent Consulting Pvt Ltd. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kunal Gupta, Founder, Mount Talent Consulting Pvt Ltd, has won the iconic achievement award - "Emerging CEO of the year" at the World Marketing Summit - India, 2020 at the event organized at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. World Marketing Summit (WMS) was founded in 2010 by Prof Philip Kotler the world-leading marketing guru and father of modern marketing. WMS is a global alliance; a collaboration that unites the best minds from corporate sphere working in concert with public sector and community leaders to transform and translate marketing ideas and solutions into tackling real and focused socio-economic issues, and creating sustainable solutions through marketing-centric initiatives that are driven by social responsibility acting as their fulcrum.

Last year, PM Narendra Modi was honoured with the Philip Kotler Presidential Award for his outstanding leadership for the nation. According to the citation of the award, Kunal Gupta was selected for his remarkable achievements & innovative practices in the industry. It aims to enrich the competitiveness in the industry by encouraging and spreading examples of individuals and companies who have created innovative customer values and achieved successful market performance.

The award was presented by Laura Ries, co-founder of the advertising consultancy firm Ries & Ries and Shahnaz Hussain, Founder, Chairperson & Managing Director, the Shahnaz Hussain Group, India. Kunal Gupta also moderated a very large and complex debate with nine international speakers on "Next Decade Marketing & Globalizing your Business". The list includes well-known personalities from the industry, Laura Ries, Marc Oliver Opresnik, Indrajit Ghosh, Dr Jitender K Das, Dr Fahim Kibria, Ekta Sibal, to name a few.

"I feel extremely humbled & grateful to WMS on winning the honourable Philip Kotler Award for Emerging CEO. I would like to thank the jury for considering my work & selecting me for this precious award. I would also like to thank my entire team for the great work & making a mark in the Industry with cutting edge products & extremely high-quality delivery. As a company, we feel immensely proud at reaching this milestone and look forward to crossing many such in the future", said Kunal Gupta, Founder, Mount Talent Consulting Pvt Ltd. The World Marketing Summit is aimed to be one of the inspirational and dynamic events of its kind for celebrating and acknowledging the key players' great contribution and superb achievements in the industry. This will also promote motivation for other players to achieve better.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Need project management consultancy to make quality DPRs for highways: Gadkari

Warning of stern action against officials behind faulty DPRs, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said there is a need for a system like project management consultancy for formulation of quality infrastructure project reports. Road Tr...

Urban India continues to feel financially insecure: Survey

Even as awareness for insurance has increased in the country over the last one year, urban India continues to feel financially insecure, according to a survey. Max Life Insurance Company Max Life on Wednesday unveiled the findings of the se...

Losing partner may increase risk of death from skin cancer: Study

People who experience the loss of a partner face an increased risk of dying from skin cancer and are less likely to be diagnosed with malignant disease, according to a study that may lead to new interventions to detect melanoma early. The r...

UP government sacks 1,300 Jal Nigam employees

The Uttar Pradesh government in a single stroke sacked 1,300 Jal Nigam employees appointed during the previous Samajwadi Party regime on the ground of faulty selection process. Additional Chief Engineer of UP Jal Nigam, IK Srivastav, in an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020