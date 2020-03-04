OPPI appoints Sharad Tyagi as president

Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) on Wednesday said it has appointed Boehringer Ingelheim India MD Sharad Tyagi as its president for a period of three years, with effect from April 01, 2020. He takes over from A Vaidheesh, Managing Director, India, Glaxo SmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, OPPI said in a statement.

Tyagi has been a Vice President and Executive Committee of OPPI for the last ten years, heading important work groups and committees for the organisation, it added. "I welcome Sharad as the new President and under his leadership I am confident that OPPI will continue to advocate for patient-centred policies that are focused towards building a healthier India through access to innovation," Vaidheesh said.

Established in 1965, OPPI represents the research-based pharmaceutical companies in India..

