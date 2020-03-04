Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi internally assessing potential impact of coronavirus on markets: Whole-Time Member

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:31 IST
Sebi internally assessing potential impact of coronavirus on markets: Whole-Time Member

Sebi is "internally assessing" the potential impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the capital markets, its Whole-Time Member S K Mohanty said on Wednesday. He, however, said the Financial Sector Development Council (FSDC), an apex body of regulators formed by the government, is yet to get involved in the discussions.

The comments come a day after the action by central banks across the world, including a surprise 50 basis points cut in rates by the US Federal Reserve. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday also came out with a statement assuring the markets of all help. "Sebi is aware of coronavirus and the possible impact that it can have on the market. We are taking the necessary steps," Mohanty told reporters here.

"We have seen the RBI statement; we are aware of it. Whatever has to be done, has to be done. We are internally assessing the situation," he added. When asked if the issue has been discussed at FSDC, he said, "Not yet".

Addressing a capital markets summit organised by industry lobby Assocham earlier, Mohanty said Sebi has taken up the contentious issue of taxation on real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) with the government. The Budget 2020-21 has provisions for changing the dividend distribution tax (DDT) for REITs and InvITs, which was seen as a dampener by the industry.

"The taxation part is not in the hands of Sebi but we have taken it up with the government. Let's hope for the best," he said. "If that (change or amendment) happens, if we stick to the taxation incentive to REITs and InvITs given in 2016, if that is restored, then definitely India will get billions of dollars which will help our economy in a great way," he said.

Speaking to reporters later, realtor Niranjan Hiranandani, who also chairs Assocham, welcomed the Sebi efforts. In 2019, India was able to get USD 20 billion in investments through the REITs and InvIT flows and the industry was expecting the same to go up to USD 30 billion in 2020, he said warning that continuing with the Budget provisions will adversely affect capital inflows into the country.

The government is proposing to tax dividends at the hand of unit holders and there are concerns on double taxation as well, which have collectively put a question mark over the future of the business trusts' existing investments and also future plans. Mohanty said that so far, Sebi has been very supportive of the business trusts.

Meanwhile, Mohanty also rued that there is a greater reliance on the "opaque" private markets for capital-raising, and also warned that such a trend does not bode well for the USD 5-trillion GDP target. He said there has been only a 1 per cent rise in the number of listed firms in India over the last three years, which he termed as "not a good sign.'' There is a "burden of compliances and disclosures" once a company opts for listing, while no such requirements are mandated if it continues as a private concern, which may be harm interests to list, he said.

Even within the public issues, 80 per cent are offer-for-sales and not proposals for fresh capital-raising, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungarian PM Orban: 130,000 migrants already in Balkans must be stopped

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that 130,000 migrants had already passed the Turkish-Greek border in the Balkans and that they must be stopped as far south as possible.It wont be enough to defend the Greek-Turkish bo...

Weather reports from Greta Thunberg as cult UK show 'Spitting Image' returns

British satirical puppet show Spitting Image returns this autumn, caricaturing a new generation of public figures to rival past stalwarts from Margaret Thatcher to Ronald Reagan.The original TV show ran from 1984 to 1996, lampooning Queen E...

World stocks mixed after Wall Street sinks despite rate cut

Global stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street sank despite an emergency US interest cut aimed at defusing fears the virus outbreak might stunt global economic activity. London opened lower while Germany advanced. Shanghai gain...

Bank of Japan's Kuroda offers bleak view on economy, warns of damage from coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak could inflict serious damage on the Japanese economy, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday, stressing the central bank was ready to take appropriate action to underpin a fragile recovery.The rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020