Left Menu
Development News Edition

Export of engineering goods may see marginal decline: Council

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbatore
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:47 IST
Export of engineering goods may see marginal decline: Council

Coimbatore, Mar 4 (PTI): Export of engineering goods from India is likely to witness a marginal decline during this financial year, chairman of Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) Ravi Sehgal said on Wednesday. The country had registered exports worth USD 81 billion last fiscal and there was a great expectation to cross that mark. But the global trade war between China and USA took the toll on India due to lesser demand, Sehgal told reporters here.

To cap it all, the spread of coronavirus also had a great impact on the exports due to which Indian exports are expected to be below USD 80 billion, Sehgal, here as a part of organising three-day 9th International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS), said. Stating that the exports may witness a dip in the first three months of January-March 2020, as against the normal peak situation, he said it was likely to pick up during April-June due to various reasons, including the advantage by the impact of coronavirus.

Asked whether the visit of US President Donald Trump to India would help boost exports, Sehgal said though there was no immediate impact on the restrictions imposed by US, it could be a moral booster for future trade, particularly on duties. Earlier, addressing the IESS, he said 467 exhibitors from 47 countries are displaying their products in this flagship annual event.

Though the event is taking place in the background of a challenging global economic environment, it would provide opportunity for the participants to come up with out-of-box solutions to meet head winds like impact of coronavirus on trade and protectional measures being resorted by several leading economies of the world, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Navy, Air Force & Army reported 95 suicide cases in 2019: Govt

The Indian Navy, Air Force and Army reported 95 cases of suicide by their personnel in 2019, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply, he informed the House that the Navy reported two...

Volkswagen drives in BS VI compliant Polo, Vento in India

Auto maker Volkswagen India on Thursday launched BS VI compliant versions of premium hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento, priced between Rs 5.82 and Rs 13.29 lakh ex-showroom. The company has introduced the models with new range of pet...

Motilal Oswal PE fund to invest up to Rs 240 cr in Molbio Diagnostics

The India Business Excellence Fund-III, a fund managed and advised by Motilal Oswal Private Equity, has decided to invest up to Rs 240 crore in Molbio Diagnostics, a Goa-based research-driven diagnostic firm, according to a company statemen...

MP Congress govt has absolute majority Kamal Nath

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has an absolute majority and it has proved this in the state Assembly on a number of occasions, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Wednesday. He said the BJP faced defeat every time and this time als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020