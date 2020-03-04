Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC stays order asking J&J to deposit over Rs 230 cr 'profiteered' from sale of baby products

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:19 IST
HC stays order asking J&J to deposit over Rs 230 cr 'profiteered' from sale of baby products

The Delhi High Court Wednesday stayed the NAPA order directing Johnson and Johnson to deposit over Rs 230 crore it allegedly profiteered by not passing on benefits of GST reduction in over 306 items, including baby products, through commensurate price cut. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Sanjeev Narula also restrained the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAPA) and the Centre from initiating any penalty proceedings against healthcare major Johnson and Johnson Pvt Ltd.

It also said that prima facie the methodology used by NAPA to arrive at its finding of profiteering was "flawed". The court issued notice to the Centre, NAPA and Director General of Anti-Profiteering seeking their stand on the company's petition challenging the direction to deposit the allegedly profiteered amount in a consumer welfare fund.

Apart from quashing of the NAPA order of December 23 last, Johnson and Johnson (J&J) has also sought setting aside of a penalty notice issued to it by the authority on January 27. It has also sought to declare certain provision of the CGST Act and Rules as unconstitutional.

The bench stayed the order and restrained NAPA from initiating any penalty proceedings against J&J till the next date of hearing on September 24. NAPA, in its December 23 last order, had held that the company did not pass on the benefit of reduction in tax rate from November 2017 to December 2018 and hence, profiteered an amount of Rs 2,30,40,74,132 in contravention of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act.

The government had from November 15, 2017, reduced GST from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on products like baby wipes, baby powder, creams etc which are manufactured by J&J. NAPA also directed the company to deposit the amount along with an interest of 18 per cent from when the amount was realised by it till it deposits the same in a consumer welfare fund.

J&J has refuted the allegation of profiteering against it, saying the benefit of tax reduction was passed on by it. It has claimed said that NAPA has determined profiteering of over Rs 230 crore based on "arbitrary, unreasonable and capricious methodology"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Blockchain tech based urban farming platform developed by SRM

A blockchain technology-based urban farming platform, Urbanbowl,developed by engineering students of SRM University,Andhra Pradesh,has won awards and rewards at an international US Blockchain Technology Hackathon ETHDenver. Koushik Bhargav,...

14 killed in jihadist attack on Nigeria military base

Kano Nigeria, Mar 4 AFP Jihadists killed 14 security personnel and civilians in an attack on a military base in northeast Nigerias Borno state on Wednesday, security sources told AFP. Suspected Boko Haram fighters in trucks fitted with mach...

Italy readies draconian new measures to try to contain coronavirus

Italy prepared new emergency measures on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of coronavirus in Europes worst hit country, including the possible closure of all schools, universities, cinemas, theatres and most public events.Seventy-nine peo...

Third person tests positive for new coronavirus in New York

New Yorks Yeshiva University said on Wednesday one of their students had tested positive for COVID-19, marking the third case in the state.The university said it was canceling all classes on Wednesday at one of its four New York City campus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020